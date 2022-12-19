Rebound in Treasury yields sets pace for stock market growth





The ripple effect of bearish sentiment in the US stock market has also contributed to the general collapse of the digital currency ecosystem. U.S. Treasury yields rebounded on Monday as investors began to assess the positivity of the latest interest rate hike in the broader stock market. As reported by Coinspeaker, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points to their highest level in 15 years. Besides the high interest rate, the 50 basis point hike is a slowdown in the Fed’s targeted fight against inflation in America. Previously, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points on at least 4 occasions as inflation in the country gained new momentum during the year. Treasury yields rose bounce today as investors put the Fed’s approach into perspective. While the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.5167%, that of the 30-year Treasury added around 4 basis points to 3.5750%. Growth should set the tone for the stock market this week, as major equity indices look to recoup some of the losses printed earlier. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP: .INX) was down 1.11% at 3,852.36, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) lost more than 105 points at a rate of 0.97% to 10,705.41, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) closed Friday’s session at 32,920.46, down 0.85%. In the ongoing Coinspeaker Advent Calendar series, predictions for each of the major indices for the coming year have been released. This forecast shows that despite the massive losses suffered so far this year, investors can still find a glimmer of hope by betting on funds that track this index, especially over the long term. Warmongering impacts on stock market growth Investors are unsure how far the Fed will go to normalize the economy’s main concern: inflation. According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, central bankers’ efforts to rein in inflation are far from over. As the latest inflation reading for November came in at 7.1%, Powell noted that policymakers will need to stick with it. The drive to pull out all the stops to fight inflation is poised to continually put investors on edge and many will be avoiding risky assets for the foreseeable future. These muted sentiments were reflected in 2023 forecasts for some of the major stocks trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the New York Stock Exchange. The ripple effect of bearish sentiment in the US stock market has also contributed to the general collapse of the digital currency ecosystem. With Bitcoin (BTC) drop by 1.34% over the past week to $16,760.78 and Ethereum by 5.5% to $1,185.92, the impacts of the Fed’s hawkish approach to the market will be notably global. Next Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who loves to write about real-world applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive mainstream acceptance and global uptake of emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain-based media and sites. Benjamin Godfrey is a sports and agriculture enthusiast.

