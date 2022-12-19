Business
Philippine Stock Exchange Supports Maharlika Investment Fund Project
This comes days after the House of Representatives quickly passed the Maharlika fund proposal, certified by Speaker Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as urgent.
MANILA, Philippines The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday (December 19th) declared its support for the creation of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), even as other business groups and experts questioned earlier versions of the proposal .
In a brief statement released Monday, December 19, PSE Chairman and CEO Ramon Monzon said the local stock exchange supports the recently approved Bill No. 6608 establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund.
The main mission of the PSE is to facilitate the flow of capital into more productive and beneficial channels and, therefore, contribute to efficient capital formation for the country, the statement said.
As the MIF seeks to attract and invest capital for costly infrastructure projects, sustainable green and blue infrastructure, and rural development, we believe these investments will create a multiplier effect that will attract more fundraising activity. funds and portfolio investments and will in turn contribute to the growth and development of our capital markets.
The amended bill approved by the House mandates the Maharlika Investment Corporation to prioritize investment in government infrastructure and development projects.
In formulating its investment policies, the board should be guided by the principle that priority should be given to investing in government infrastructure and other development projects that would yield the greatest return on investment. associated with the development impact of a lower cost of living. and falling commodity costs, the bill says.
Under the amended bill, the PES will not contribute seed capital to the Maharlika fund. Seed funds estimated at 110 billion pesos will instead come from dividends from BSPs (about 35 billion pesos) and investable funds from the Land Bank of the Philippines (50 billion pesos) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (25 billion pesos).
However, it is possible that a representative of the PES could serve as an independent member of the board of directors of Maharlika Investment Corporations. Five independent directors will sit on the 15-person board. All independent directors will be appointed by the MIF advisory body, half of whom are cabinet secretaries under the chairmanship of the president.
In previous hearings on Maharlika’s proposal, Congress has considered having two independent directors sit on the board, either from the PES, the Philippine Bankers Association or academia.
The House of Representatives quickly passed the Maharlika fund proposal on December 15 after Speaker Marcos certified the bill as urgent. The Senate is expected to prioritize the House-approved bill once it returns from a vacation break on Jan. 23.
Opposition from business groups
Unlike the PSE, other business groups in the Philippines have questioned the Maharlika Investment Fund project, at least in its earlier versions.
On December 5, at least 12 major trade and economic policy groups issued a joint statement of concern opposing the proposed fund, including the Makati Business Club, the Management Association of the Philippines and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.
The country does not have a bonanza of commodity surpluses that need to be deployed. Instead of leaving a legacy of surplus funds for future generations to manage, the current generation is leaving a legacy of heavy debts for future generations to pay or refinance, the business groups said.
Instead of a sovereign wealth fund, business groups have suggested the government focus on managing its debt and maintaining its credit rating.
These concerns were shared by the president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), George Barcelon.
I think once that has been looked at, the government will take some time. There is no rush to get into this. Whether it’s over a period of months or years, put it on the back burner and see how things play out, Barcelon said in an interview with CNN Philippines. The last word December 6.
Citing poor economic conditions such as high interest rates and the war in Ukraine, Barcelon said the government should prioritize maintaining its good credit rating over creating a new fund that could raise doubts among international lenders.
These statements of concern came as the House bill still included a capital injection of 175 billion pesos from government pension funds of the Government Services Insurance System (GSIS) and the Security System. Social (SSS). The controversial provision has since been removed from the approved bill. Rappler.com
