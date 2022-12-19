Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing to





STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19. Feb. 1, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (Eagle Bulk, Eagle or the Company), one of the world’s largest owner-operators in the midsize dry bulk segment, announced today the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Eagle plans to begin trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on January 4, 2023 under its existing ticker symbol, EGLE. The company’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market closes on January 3, 2023. Eagle CEO Gary Vogel said, “We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and see our shares trading alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our peers. listed in the United States in the maritime/shipping space. We believe that listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall position in capital markets, thereby increasing value for our shareholders. We are delighted to welcome Eagle Bulk to the NYSE, the world’s premier listing venue for shipping companies, said John Tuttle, NYSE Group Vice Chairman. About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Eagle or the Company) is a fully integrated United States-based shipowner and operator that provides global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers, including miners, producers, traders and end users. . Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size dry bulk vessel segment and has one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and uses an active management approach to fleet trading with the aim of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing profits on a risk management basis. For more information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com. Investor and media contact

[email protected]

+1 203 276 8100 Forward-looking statements Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements which may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. as amended. . Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs regarding future events and financial performance and may include statements regarding future plans, objectives, goals, strategies, events or performance, as well as underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements may include words such as believe, estimate, project, intend, expect, plan, anticipate and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, on other assumptions, including, without limitation, review of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will meet or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

