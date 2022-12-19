Stock Market Live: Stocks edged lower in worst year since 2008





Updated 1:56 PM EST US stocks fell on Monday, while the dollar gained slightly against its global peers and Treasury bond yields rose, as investors sought to recoup losses from the worst week in more than three months before the last nine trading days of the worst year for stock markets since 2008. A combination of weaker-than-expected economic activity data, along with a surprisingly hawkish Federal Reserve rate decision, hit U.S. stocks last week, with the S&P 500 falling about 2% to close at 3,852. .36 points, extending his year to date. drop to just over 19%. A similar sentiment is expected to grip markets this week, with volumes expected to be light ahead of the traditional holiday slowdown and an absence of major economic data releases outside of the housing sector. Bond markets, meanwhile, continue to express recession fears, as well as doubts about the Fed’s projection of a 5.1% fed funds rate in early spring. Yields on benchmark 2-year bonds were slightly lower at 2.423% at the start of New York trading, while 10-year bonds rose 6 basis points to 3.586%. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, slipped 0.06% to 104.642, fueled in part by a firmer Japanese yen and news of a potential rate hike. of the Bank of Japan in early 2023. Housing and mortgage data will likely be in the spotlight this week as investors watch the impact of the Fed’s hawkish new rate signal and the continued decline in consumer and construction demand. The National Association of Home Builders will release its benchmark sentiment survey on Monday, with housing starts and building permits data from the Census Bureau to follow on Tuesday. The Mortgage Bankers Association will provide an update on benchmark mortgage rates, new applications and financing demand on Wednesday, followed later in the day by existing home sales for the month of December. Data on new home sales are due Friday. Three key earnings reports to signal what is effectively the final trading week of the year include updates from Nike (OF) – Get a free reportfedex (FDX) – Get a free report and General Mills (GIS) – Get a free report Tuesday and Micron Technology (IN) – Get a free report after the closing bell on Wednesday. Markets also followed overnight developments in China, where authorities recorded their first Covid deaths in weeks amid the slow reopening of the world’s second-largest economy after nearly three years of aggressive shutdowns. Health officials elsewhere remain concerned that a rapid change in China’s Covid rules could lead to a surge in infections and an increase in deaths, especially given its poor record on vaccinations. China’s move towards reopening, however, added bid to oil prices, which fell slightly in overnight trading, also supported by reports that the US government plans to start replenishing the strategic oil reserve with a fixed price purchase of 3 million barrels. WTI contracts for January delivery rose $1.18 to $75.47 a barrel while Brent contracts for February, the global price benchmark, added $1.27 to trade at $80.76 on barrel. Heading into the final hours of the trading day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 33 points while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 146 points. Global equities were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.05% to close at a six-week low of 27,237.64 points amid BoJ rate talk, while the MSCI regional index off Japan fell 0.06%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.27% at the close of trading in Frankfurt after its worst week since September, while the FTSE 100 rose 0.4% in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-live-stocks-edge-higher-amid-worst-year-since-2008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos