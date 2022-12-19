Millionaires predict US stock market sluggishness will worsen in 2023





Wealthy investors expect this year’s stock market nightmare to get even worse in 2023 – with most predicting a recession in the United States, according to survey results released on Monday. Bearish sentiment has reached its highest level since the Great Recession, with 56% of millionaire investors predicting the broad-based S&P 500 will post a double-digit loss next year. Nearly a third of respondents expect losses to exceed 15%. The gloomy outlook reflects growing fears on Wall Street that a year of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could tip the US economy into a recession – with 28% of millionaires indicating a falling stock market free was the greatest threat to their wealth. This is the most pessimistic we have seen this group since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, said George Walper, president of Spectrem Group, which conducts the CNBC Millionaires survey. Recession fears top the minds of millionaires, with 60% saying they expect the US economy to be weaker or much weaker by the end of next year, according to CNBC. Investors are taking a more passive approach, with 46% saying they have more cash in their portfolio than last year. Fed rate hikes have weighed on equities all year. Getty Images Older millionaires were more likely to be pessimistic about the state of the market than their younger counterparts, the survey found. Eighty-one percent of millennials expect the value of their assets to increase by the end of next year. Conversely, 61% of baby boomers see their wealth decline or decline significantly in the coming year. Millennial millionaires have never lived in a true inflationary environment, Walper told CNBC. For their entire working life, they have seen interest rates managed by the Fed. They have never seen such aggressive rate hikes. More than half of millionaires see the S&P 500 fall by at least 10%. Getty Images The stock market has already dipped into bearish territory this year as decades-high inflation and tight fiscal policy hammered corporate America. The S&P 500 is down about 20% since January through the end of Monday afternoon trading. Losses are more extreme for the Nasdaq, where large-cap giants such as Meta and Amazon have made layoffs in a bid to cut costs. The high-tech index is down 33% since the start of the year. Investors fear the economy is heading into a recession. PA The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 10% over the same period. Some of the country’s most prominent business leaders have been sounding the alarm about a looming recession in recent months, often citing Fed rate hikes as the catalyst. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that ongoing rate hikes could derail the economy and cause that mild-to-hard recession people are talking about. The CNBC online survey polled a total of 761 respondents in November. Entrants had to show at least $1 million in investable assets to qualify, according to the outlet.

