Wall St posts fourth straight decline, Treasury yields rise as recession fears weigh

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed sharply lower to extend their three-day losing streak on Monday and Treasury yields rose, with little catalyst to deter risk sentiment at the start of a likely low volume, pre-holiday week.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended near session lows as investors resumed last week’s flight to safety, which was prompted by recession concerns and the Federal Reserve’s renewed vow to keep interest rates at restrictive levels until the inflationary beast is tamed.

“Negative sentiment reinforces negative sentiment, feeds on itself,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. “(Investors are) worried about the recession and rising rates and there’s not much news to turn the tide.”

With just two weeks left in 2022, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq are on track to post their biggest annual percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.

But Haworth said: “It’s just not 2008, it’s not an economy with a lot of bad debts that need to be reconciled”, adding: “There is a risk of a mild recession, (but) consumer balance sheets, corporate balance sheets are strong.”

Market participants had hoped that signs of an economic slowdown might translate into a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve, but those hopes were dashed when the central bank downgraded its economic outlook and warned that interest rates interest would increase and stay there longer than many could have done. hoped.

“The overriding theme of 2022 has been inflation and the Fed’s policy response,” said Huw Roberts, head of analysis at Quant Insight in London. “Just as markets get excited by an accommodative pivot, (they) get undone by policy tightening.”

Data due this week, including housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation, will likely shed light on how well the central bank’s efforts to throw cold water on economy produce the desired effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 162.92 points, or 0.49%, to 32,757.54, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 34.7 points, or 0.90%, to 3,817.66 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 159.38 points, or 1.49%, to 10,546.03.

European stocks regained some lost ground last week, helped by the energy sector as crude prices rose, reflecting hopes of demand recovery in China as Beijing eased restrictions related to the COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.27% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.64%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.02%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.23%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) lost 1.05%.

Yields on US Treasuries rose as investors pondered how high the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in its protracted fight against inflation.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell on 32/31 to 3.5938%, down from 3.482% on Friday night. Prices move inversely to yields.

The 30-year bond last fell 66/32 to 3.6405%, down from 3.533% on Friday night.

The dollar fell slightly against a basket of global currencies, which were boosted by stabilizing risk appetite.

The dollar index rose 0.01%, with the euro up 0.2% at $1.0603.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.16% against the greenback at 136.95 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2143, up 0.02% on the day.

Crude prices rebounded on hopes of bolstering demand following China’s easing of its zero-COVID policy, but recession jitters have dampened those gains.

U.S. crude rose 1.21% to settle at $75.19 a barrel, while Brent settled at $79.80, up 0.96% on the day.

Gold fell slightly amid weak trading as higher yields on expected future interest rate hikes helped offset the greenback’s weakness.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,786.69 an ounce.

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis

