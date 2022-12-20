Microsoft eyeing $1 billion Teams boon on London Stock Exchange





Microsoft’s massive cloud co-creation deal with the London Stock Exchange paves the way for an innovative large-scale deployment of Teams with great potential to disrupt the way hundreds of thousands of financial services professionals access and analyze data. data and collaborate. (You can read my analysis of this megadeal from yesterday.) While this Teams portion of the 10-year, $5 billion partnership has been relegated to the latter part of the original announcement from Microsoft, I think it has the potential to be a game-changer not only for the London Stock Exchange and its customers, but for the entire Teams business. That’s because the Microsoft-LSEG deal calls for major Teams-centric innovations and underscores the rapid evolution of Teams from a hugely popular workflow app to a platform that Microsoft customers themselves create thousands of innovative new workflows and applications. If Microsoft and the London Stock Exchange are able to deliver on this big new vision for Teams, that would be an important additional piece of backing up CEO Satya Nadellas’ frequently quoted assertion that Microsoft is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of every part of its digital customers. areas. Here’s how Microsoft, in the blog post cited above, framed this huge opportunity for new teams: The financial markets community spends much of their day working across multiple devices and platforms, disparate data sets, and siled analytical tools with limited collaboration capabilities. To improve productivity and time to value, we will work together to co-create an open, all-in-one data, analytics, workflow, and collaboration solution that will reimagine customer experiences for the first time. This will be achieved through the next generation of LSEG workspace on Microsoft Teams platform that will support app-rich experiences to understand trends and analyze risks and build scenarios while adhering to stringent security, privacy, and compliance requirements. Additionally, with enhanced Excel integration, customers will be able to create financial models, run data analyzes and visualizations using LSEG content provided in Excel, and work seamlessly between LSEG Workspace and Microsoft 365. . Now, I’m certainly not an expert on financial markets or the day-to-day functions of people who work in this dynamic industry, so it’s certainly possible that I’m off the mark in my statement above about how this new Teams solution could disrupt the way hundreds of thousands of financial services professionals access, analyze and collaborate on data. But check out these points raised in the excerpt above about the impact this new Teams rollout could have: In the opening words of the excerpt, Microsoft describes the target market as the entire financial markets community and talks about a global workforce. So if anything, my portrayal of hundreds of thousands might just be an understatement.

Microsoft and the London Stock Exchange do not envision a restricted deployment of Teams capabilities, quite the contrary: we will work together to co-create an all-in-one open data, analytics, workflow and collaboration that will reimagine customer experiences for the first time. time. That’s quite an ambitious vision!

Called LSEG Workspace on Microsoft Teams, the platform will support app-rich experiences to understand trends and analyze risks and build scenarios while meeting stringent security, privacy and compliance requirements. Again, this is a very broad and challenging feature set, especially when the extremely stringent security, privacy, and compliance requirements are taken into account.

Additionally, customers will be able to build financial models and run data analyzes and visualizations using LSEG content delivered in Excel with seamless access to the new LSEG workspace and the well-established Microsoft 365. final thought Well I guess if you’re going to do a 10 year deal worth $5 billion and also shell out over $2 billion for a 4% stake in your big new client you don’t want to gamble at a glance with the different solutions involved. (The blog post I linked to in a few places above spells out all of Microsoft’s cloud products and services included in this huge deal.) And Microsofts certainly does not. In fact, it seems to me that one of Microsoft’s main goals with this stock market mega-deal is to dramatically improve Teams’ position as a world-class enterprise platform. If they can achieve this, it will be a huge plus for customers and for the long-time #1 company in the Cloud Wars Top 10.

