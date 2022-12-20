Australian Stock Exchange Blockchain Failure Burns Market Confidence

SYDNEY – In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd, which runs Australia’s stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and representatives of the clearinghouse what they were hoping to hear.

A rebuild of the exchange’s aging software using blockchain-based technology was largely ready after seven years of development, putting ASX on the verge of a world-first transformation that would allow it to increase trading volumes and compete. more aggressively its global rivals.

“Ninety-six percent of software is currently in an operating and testing environment. That 96% of this software works,” Hogben told a Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association conference, in images seen by Reuters. “If it didn’t work, you would hear about it, let me tell you.”

In November, ASX dropped the project, citing dysfunctional management, concerns about the product’s complexity and scalability, and difficulty finding experts to support it. The removal came after new CEO Helen Lofthouse commissioned a study from Accenture that found the rebuild was only 63% delivered and nearly half of the code needed to be rewritten.

More than a dozen brokers, other market participants and people directly involved in the blockchain project told Reuters the failure had shaken confidence in the Australian exchange operator. Some expressed dismay at the time and cost they contributed to the doomed enterprise and repeated assurances from ASX that all was well with the upgrade, which had suffered five delays since a launch. originally planned for 2020.

The experience also raised questions about a disconnect between the promises and the reality of the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies. Using a distributed ledger in Australia’s critical financial infrastructure would have been one of the most important applications of blockchain-based systems in a mainstream enterprise setting.

“ASX could have chosen a stable, stable clearing and settlement system (but) chose state-of-the-art technology that is unproven and untested,” said attorney Michael Somes. general manager of Cboe Australia, a securities and derivatives exchange involved in the project.

“ASX’s choices have resulted in one of the biggest critical service issues seen in financial markets around the world.”

In addition to the A$245-255 million ($164-171 million) fee that ASX expects to take for the debacle, market players estimate that together they spent around that again to prepare for the rollout. , including software upgrades, airfares and employee time. attend webinars and consultations.

In a parliamentary hearing this month, ASX apologized for the failure but denied misleading the market or regulators. Chairman Damian Roche, when asked by lawmakers about a statement in the company’s 2021 annual report that the project had “moved from the design and construction phase to testing and delivery,” said the allegation referred to “functional” parts of the software, not “non-functional items such as security and scalability.

An ASX spokesperson told Reuters in an email that the company had provided project updates based on the latest information available and that some challenges “only emerged as we reached the final stages.” .

scope creep

ASX’s quest to replace its transaction-facilitating platform known as CHESS, for Clearing House Electronic Subregister System began under then-CEO Elmer Funke Kupper in 2015, when there had a global fascination with cryptocurrency and blockchain.

After New York-based startup Digital Asset Holdings showed ASX executives a test transaction on its blockchain software, ASX signed with the little-known company in early 2016 to begin exploratory work on a redesign. ASX bought a 5% stake in Digital Asset.

Two months later, Funke Kupper quit over corruption allegations related to a previous role; he was cleared. ASX continued the rebuild and increased its stake in Digital Asset to 8.5%.

Under Funke Kupper’s successor, Dominic Stevens, the stock market operator went from no market consultation to extensive consultation, a person involved in the project told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to concerns over the professional repercussions.

The scope has also expanded. From an initial plan to execute about 12 of CHESS’s 400 data transfers per transaction on the blockchain, ASX decided that the new system would include all 400 transfers, the person said.

People working on the project raised concerns about Digital Asset’s lack of after-sales support and that the ASX had enlisted the company without testing the scalability of its product, the person said, adding that the concerns had not been resolved. In the end, ASX had 300 people working on the CHESS replacement project, about a third of its workforce.

“To try to put something that hasn’t been tried and tested in Australia I think was pretty reckless,” said William Slack, managing director of Morrison Securities, which had two employees partially assigned to the ASX project and three or four employees at each ASX consultation. for several years.

Funke Kupper did not respond to requests for comment. Efforts to reach Stevens were unsuccessful. When he announced his retirement in February, he told the Australian Financial Review that his successor would find the blockchain project delivered and working, and that “the next step is the exchange.”

When CHESS was launched in 1994, it was considered innovative because it combined trading, clearing and settlement in one platform. But over time, it became obsolete and more difficult to maintain. When an increase in trading in March 2020 led regulators to cap trading due to processing delays, the Reserve Bank of Australia said replacing CHESS “with more modern technology is essential”.

Yet by seeking to replicate all CHESS functions on a single system, ASX risked undermining one benefit of the blockchain, which was to reduce touchpoints that slowed down processing, people involved in the project said.

“It would have been easier, I suppose, to just create a new version of CHESS in another modern language, rather than blockchain,” said Ramy Aziz, a former ASX CFO who oversaw budgets, governance and schedules related to the project. in its initial stages.

“Maybe the blockchain needs to develop a bit more before it can do what they want it to do for CHESS. Maybe it never can.

Digital Asset declined to comment beyond a statement on its website agreeing with part of Accenture’s report that highlighted “the need for consistent business requirements (and) simplification in solution design.”

“Clear requirements, alignment to goals, and manageable milestones with defined success criteria are paramount,” he said.

ASX’s spokesperson told Reuters that distributed ledger technology could be transformational and the company chose Digital Asset after “robust global” research.

Shortly after ASX shelved the project, AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and IBM terminated a blockchain-enabled shipping platform, citing a lack of global cooperation.

Fall

The recriminations were quick. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which regulates the exchange, called the late disclosure of the issues “unsatisfactory” and demanded a special report from the ASX commission explaining its plans for CHESS, while the Reserve Bank of Australia said called the failure “very disappointing”.

Lawmakers want to expand the powers of ASIC over ASX.

Morgan Stanley analysts cut their valuation of ASX shares by 10%, citing strategic uncertainties.

ASX users, meanwhile, want compensation for time and money lost on a project they say they can’t back out of.

“The ASX’s public announcements during this trip have certainly proven to be inaccurate, some might say misleading,” said Daniel Spokes, director of customer support services at Morgans, a Brisbane brokerage. Vendors who have invested in the technology should “have some sort of right to compensation,” he said.

The CEO of a small brokerage that runs its own trading software, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid damaging relations with the exchange, told Reuters he had employed four software developers full-time for three years, at a cost of more than 1 Australian dollar. million, to keep up with ASX’s frequent update requirements.

The RBA and ASIC said they expect the ASX to cover industry writedowns associated with the failure. The ASX spokesperson said the company is “very conscious of the investments that customers and other stakeholders have already made (and) we will take this into account when considering what work can be leveraged into a new solution. “.

The exchange had “offered customer discounts in the past,” the spokesperson added, without giving further details.

For some companies, the cost was difficult to measure. One of the largest third-party trading providers, FinClear Pty Ltd, has postponed integrating its software system with that of a company it bought in 2021 based on an aborted ASX switch date.

“That’s what it means in terms of our decision-making process around other technology projects that are all interconnected,” FinClear CEO David Ferrall said.

“ASX probably inadvertently or deliberately misled the market. I’d like to think inadvertently.

Chris Burrell, managing director of Burrell Stockbroking, said he had employees who delayed their retirement after learning of the project’s launch schedule, “then the dates came and got pushed back.”

In the aftermath, ASX has yet to figure out how to update its core platform. Its spokesman told Reuters there were “no off-the-shelf solutions available to meet the needs of the Australian market”.

Aziz predicted that the exchange would be more cautious on his next attempt.

“They will probably go and build a new version of CHESS on a normal programming language, not in the blockchain,” he said. “That’s all they can do really.”

