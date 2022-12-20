A stock market return of 35,000% in Europe? here’s how

If I were managing director of the Swedish fiber optic cabling group, I wouldn’t think of anything else. Booming acquisitions and sales in the US, UK and Germany have increased its value more than 900% over the past two years and generated a 35,000% return since 2012 in US dollars ( an astonishing 55,000% in local currency).

Hexatronic is one of 55 European companies worth more than $1 billion whose value has increased 10 times over the past decade with dividends reinvested, according to data from Bloomberg. With returns like these, who needs crypto?

Many of these so-called “ten-baggers”, the holy grail “of stock investing, are unknown names, which is a shame because investors could learn a lot from them.

Europe’s transportation isn’t far behind the United States, where 71 companies have achieved the same feat over the past 10 years, belying the notion that the business landscape here is ossified. This shows that investors can still achieve amazing returns in Europe provided they know where to look.

Hopefully this guide will help you identify the next ten bags early and change your mind about Europe’s boring business landscape and capital markets.

Think small, with one exception

Investors should look more for outperformance in Europe as the continent lacks tech giants; Tesla Inc., Netflix Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have increased tenfold over the past 10 years.

ASML Holding NV, a supplier of lithography technology to the semiconductor industry, is Europe’s only recent ten bag worth more than $100 billion.

ASML is the only company capable of producing extreme ultraviolet machines which cost around 160 million euros ($171 million). (See this fascinating Odd Lots episode for more). Even now, it’s barely a household name.

Essential ingredients

According to recent analysis by Bernstein Research (which used a slightly different methodology to mine), companies that increase in value tenfold in a short period of time tend to have rapidly growing revenues and profit margins, and are rewarded with a price multiple. – higher profit.

Our European ten-baggers are valued at more than 40 times this year’s estimated earnings on average (more than three times the valuation of the Stoxx Europe 600 index). On average, their operating margins have fallen from 9.5% to 23% since 2012 and they have achieved average annual sales growth of 24% over the past five years. Overseas expansion is often necessary to grow so rapidly: British equipment rental company Ashtead Group Plc generates almost 90% of its sales in North America.

Of course, a stock is more likely to increase tenfold if it is initially undervalued. Investors had to ignore piles of bad news to buy wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S in 2012; those who did were rewarded with a 2720% return (despite this year’s disappointing performance).

do hard things

In addition to ASML, the Netherlands has two other ten-bag semiconductor equipment companies: chip packaging specialist BE Semiconductor Industries NV and ASM International NV, which controls more than half of the global equipment market. atomic layer deposition (where ultra-thin films are added to a silicon wafer). Since few companies can produce such complex machines, they can charge high prices without fear of losing customers to competitors.

Similarly, Mycronic AB has a worldwide monopoly in advanced laser mask engravers for the manufacture of television screens and smartphones (it also serves the semiconductor industry). The machines of the Swedish firms create ultra-precise patterns close to a photo negative; a top-of-the-line model costs up to $45 million each.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing has also been a rich source of returns for investors: Lonza Group, Bachem Holding AG and Dottikon ES Holding are all ten-baggers. The high profit margins of these Swiss companies reflect the boom in drug development by biotech/pharmaceutical companies and the trend towards outsourcing. Lonza helps manufacture Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccines, and Bachem is a market leader in therapeutic peptides, while Dottikon specializes in dangerous reactions. »

Find attractive niches

Life science equipment is another area in which European companies excel. Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, a Paris-listed subsidiary of the German company Sartorius AG, manufactures bioreactors and filtration kits for the biopharmaceutical industry. The sector is highly regulated and following several takeovers, there are few alternative suppliers. Replacing reusable stainless steel components with its cheaper single-use technology has boosted recurring revenue, which investors appreciate more.

Chemometec A/S, whose shares have soared 20,640% over the past decade, controls more than a fifth of the global market for cell counting machines, which are used in cancer and stem cell research as well as in animal production. semen doses for insemination. The operating margins of the Danish groups reached 47% in the financial year ended in June.

French group SES-imagotag SA holds 50% of the global market for electronic shelf tags used by retailers, including Walmart Inc., to digitally display prices and alert store managers to empty shelves. The stock has gained 67% this year alone, when most tech stocks sank. Niches don’t have to be high-tech: Games Workshop Group Plc sells miniature orks, space warriors and goblins for tabletop gaming. Expanding into North America and licensing its intellectual property for computer games has helped the British company increase its operating profit margins from around 15% a decade ago to nearly 40% l last year. Shares jumped 16% on Friday after news of a potential TV and movie partnership with Amazon.com Inc.

Clean energy

Europe has led the way in efforts to curb climate change, so it’s no surprise that there are several clean energies: in the wind industry, there are turbine makers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, as well as German wind farm developers PNE AG and Energiekontor. HER ; sustainable fuel companies Neste Oyj and Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG; solar power generator Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA and British sustainable investment specialist Impax Asset Management Group Plc.

Here, too, niches can be very lucrative: Sweden’s Nibe Industrier A/B has been manufacturing heat pumps for four decades, a once-obscure technology that is set to play a key role in decarbonizing home heating.

The sectors’ outperformance also reflects the huge inflows into cleantech in recent years, which drove up valuations as there were relatively few stocks available for purchase. Nibe is valued at around 50 times estimated earnings.

Financial engineering

Like Hexatronic, several European baggers are serial acquirers. Nibe, Vitec Software Group AB, Lagecrantz Group AB and Beijer Ref AB have each made dozens of acquisitions over the past decade. Beijer Ref, a Stockholm-listed refrigeration wholesaler, last week announced it was buying Heritage Distribution Holdings for $1.275 billion to enter North America.

While consolidation in a fragmented market drives earnings growth, roll-up strategies sometimes rely on stock market voodoo: investors apply a higher earnings multiple to the acquirer than to smaller companies it acquires, providing a cheap source of funding for more deals. As an acquirer grows, finding reasonably priced targets can become more difficult and the cost savings sometimes fail to materialize.

A final word of warning

High valuations can crash if investors suspect growth may weaken. In vitro fertilization device and reproductive genetics services company Vitrolife AB has lost two-thirds of its value this year. Nemetschek SE, which sells specialist software used by architects and civil engineers, fell 59% on worries about a slowdown in the construction industry.

Even Hexatronic may be falling out of favor, with hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP shorting the stock this year. When sentiment changes, what went up quickly can go down even faster.

