Mars acquires whole fruit chocolate brand Tr Fr





Confectionery products from two of America’s largest confectionery groups Mars and Wrigley. (Photo … [+] by Johnny Green – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Global consumer goods giant Mars has acquired Utah-based chocolate maker Tr Fr after the brand grew retail revenue 104.3% year-over-year in October 2022, reaching nearly $84 million, Spins showed. The company also increased its annual revenue in natural and convenience products by 58.7% and 82%, respectively. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, was announced at a time when major strategic deals in the food and beverage industry are rare. Mars declined to comment on financial details. Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial advisor to Mars and Simpson Thacher acted as legal advisor to Mars. Houlihan Lokey

HLI

served as financial advisor to Tr Frs and Parr Brown acted as legal advisor to Tr Frs. Tr Fr, which offers a line of dried whole fruits like raspberries, strawberries and chocolate-covered cherries, is expected to complement Mars’ growing portfolio of health and wellness products, which includes KIND, a leader in nut base, and Natures Bakery. The brand, which employs approximately 50 people, will continue to operate as a stand-alone business led by current CEO Brian Neville. We are thrilled to join the Mars family of brands, Neville said in a statement. From the first moment we met the Mars team, we realized they were the right long-term partner for the company we had founded and invested so much time and energy into. They share our passion for healthier snacking, respect and admire the values ​​that have made us successful, and have the capabilities we need to take our business to the next level. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Snacking, added: We’re thrilled to welcome one of America’s most innovative fruit-based snacks to the Mars family of brands. Tr Fr is a perfect complement to our health and wellness portfolio and our capabilities will help the brand strengthen operations, expand distribution and accelerate growth. We want to be the home of choice for emerging and founder-led brands like Tr Fr. We look forward to working with the founders and the entire Tr Fr team to help them continue their long-term growth journey and build awareness the brand to even more people.

