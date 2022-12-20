Avangrid asks regulators to reject 1.2 GW Commonwealth offshore wind contracts and plans to revive the project





Diving brief: An Avangrid subsidiary on Friday asked Massachusetts regulators to reject their review of power purchase agreements tied to the 1,223 MW Commonwealth Offshore Wind Farm, saying the PPA at $72/MWh are no longer viable due to inflation and other economic disruptions and supply chain issues.

Eversource Energy, National Grid and Unitil declined to renegotiate the 1.2GW PPAs, subsidiary Commonwealth Wind said, noting that it plans to relaunch the project in an upcoming solicitation, according to a deposit at the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

The dossier illustrates how quickly the economics of such projects can seem to change in the current environment, and apparently how resilient Massachusetts is [utilities] are accommodating the projects’ renegotiation efforts, Paul Patterson, an equity analyst at Glenrock Associates, said in an email. Overview of the dive: The Commonwealth Wind Farm was under contract with Eversource Energy, National Grid and Unitil as part of Massachusetts’ goal to add 5.6 GW of offshore wind. The wind farm was to start operating in 2028. The Commonwealth pthe project cannot be financed and built under current PPAsaccording to Avangrid. Among other factors, the protracted war in Ukraine has destabilized markets and increased the costs of many products, inflation has been persistent, interest rates have risen in an unprecedented manner in recent times, commodity prices have risen sharply and supply shortages and supply chain constraints once considered temporary remain pervasive, Commonwealth Wind said. In addition, rising costs for offshore wind equipment, such as turbines, have been unprecedented, Commonwealth Wind said. The best way forward to advance the goals of the Commonwealth Clean Energy Goals is for the offshore wind generation capacity currently included in the PPAs to be purchased in the next solicitation. under section 83Csaid Commonwealth Wind. Commonwealth Wind plans to bid on the tender, scheduled for April, and offer its project with cost-effective prices, a superior completion schedule and exceptional economic development opportunities, the company said. Renewable energy developers in the United States have moved to renegotiate recent PPAs that have been disrupted by supply chain bottlenecks and other economic challenges.Pacific Gas & Electric, for example, asked the California Public Utilities Commission in September approve price increases for PPAs related to four battery storage projects totaling 580 MW. Avangrid Renewables, the renewable energy arm of Avangrids, is also in the process of renegotiating solar, onshore wind and offshore wind contracts, Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra Blzquez said on an October 26 earnings conference call. . Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are constructing the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The project is on track to start generating power late next year and complete in 2024, according to Avangrid, which plans to spend $3.7 billion for its 50% share of the project. project.

