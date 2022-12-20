Business
Will there be a stock market crash in 2023?
Image source: Getty Images
The ASX equity market and the global stock market have been on a rollercoaster ride in 2022. What does 2023 hold for us?
I think looking at the performance of the US equity market, which covers a wide range of global companies, is a good indicator of how investors feel about the situation.
One of my favorite ways to gauge the performance of the US stock market is to look at exchange-traded funds (ETFs). iShares S&P 500 ETF (ASX:IVV).
Since the start of the year, it is down more than 13%, although by mid-June it was down more than 20%.
While a 13% drop isn’t as much as the decline of many individual ASX stocks this year, such as Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), this still represents a negative turnaround from the returns we have seen over the past two years and even the past decade.
Given the high level of interest rates and their continuous increase, at least in the United States, could 2023 see another crash for the ASX equity market?
Why 2023 could be another tough year
The interest rate can have a very big impact on asset valuations – the higher it goes, the more it is supposed to hurt valuations, in theory. The US Federal Reserve is probably the most important central bank in the world and has had to deal with very high inflation in the US, which has had an impact on the global stock market.
While US inflation may begin to subside in 2023, Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell has indicated that it may still take some effort to bring inflation back to a stable level. This could see the US interest rate rise above 5% and stay relatively high for longer than expected.
With the iShares S&P 500 ETF up 9% since the June 2022 low, and the S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) up about 11% since mid-June, the market may already think the worst is over. In time, this could end up being a premature conclusion.
It could take some time for the full effect of these interest rate hikes to trickle down to the Australian and US economies. Central banks want to remove the heat from the economy, but higher costs for consumers and households could lead to a slowdown, hurting overall profits for companies in the ASX stock market.
Since normal businesses are usually valued on their profitability, a downturn could hurt investor confidence and push us back into a bear market.
Of course, there is also something completely unpredictable that could cause problems for the global stock market as well.
The Case for Improving Uncertainty in 2023
I think the stock market is very forward-looking. When the future seems dramatically uncertain, we see massive sales. This happened earlier this year, when it was unclear how high inflation would go. Yet, despite rising interest rates, the ASX stock market rose.
For example, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trough for many companies in the global stock market was March 2020, even though there were a growing number of cases, deaths and lockdowns. over the following months.
There are signs that the worst of inflation is over, which could push the peak interest rate forward. The US Federal Reserve only raised its interest rate by 50 basis points last week rather than 75 basis points. Collectively, the market can be comfortable enough with what happens next.
It’s normal for the stock market to go up and down, but with central banks slowing rate hikes, we may be past the worst, although there is some volatility.
Insane takeaways
I think we may have seen the bottom of the equity market in this period of rapidly rising interest rates. So I don’t expect the stock market to fall more than what we saw in June.
But, it is certainly possible for the ASX stock market to drop 10% or 15% at some point during 2023, especially if it starts from a comparatively higher level. If an asset rises 10% and then falls 10%, it is roughly back to where it started.
