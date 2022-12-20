CVS and Walgreens limit sales of children’s fever medicine amid ‘tripledemic’ demand : NPR







. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images The country’s two largest drugstore chains are limiting purchases of children’s pain medications amid a so-called ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory infections this winter. CVS and Walgreens said Monday that demand has strained in-store availability across the country of children’s formulations of acetaminophen and ibuprofen, both of which aim to reduce pain and fever. CVS will limit purchases to two children’s pain relief products at CVS stores and online. Walgreens will implement a six-item limit on online purchases (sales at its physical locations are not limited). “Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reduction products are experiencing constraints across the country. In an effort to help support availability and avoid over-purchasing, we have implemented an online-only purchase limit of six per online transaction for all over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers,” Walgreens said in a statement. a statement. As for CVS, a spokesperson said, “We can confirm that to ensure fair access to all of our customers, there is currently a two (2) product limit on all children’s pain relief products. We are committed to meeting our customers’ needs and work with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.” Medication has been in short supply due to an upsurge in respiratory infections Children’s painkillers and fever reducers have been in short supply for weeks as respiratory infections, particularly influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have made a comeback as more Americans develop immune defenses against the COVID-19. Up to 33 million Americans have already had the flu this season, CDC estimatesand more than 10,000 cases of RSV were diagnosed each week until early December (although diagnostics have slowed in recent weeks). Children are more vulnerable than most adults to both influenza and RSV. Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson, the company that produces children’s Motrin and children’s Tylenol, said there was no “global shortage” of the drug in the United States, with shelves empty were rather due to “strong consumer demand”. On his information page on treating a child’s feverthe American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents “not to panic” if they can’t find fever medication. “These drugs are not curative. They don’t alter the duration of illness or anything like that. They are basically purely for comfort,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the Infectious Diseases Committee for the AAP, to NPR. earlier this month. “Fevers from common respiratory viruses by themselves are not harmful.” Parents of very young children should see a doctor if their children have a fever.

