Today, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma issued a consent decree against Qualgen LLC, an outsourcing facility with a history of violations. The consent decree prohibits the company from directly or indirectly distributing adulterated drugs in interstate commerce.
The consent decree issued against Qualgen, its majority owner, Shaun Riney, and its Chief Quality Officer, Jasen Lavoie, follows a complaint filed by the US Department of Justice on behalf of the US Food and Drug Administration . The complaint alleges that Qualgen introduced into interstate commerce adulterated drugs that were manufactured, processed, packaged, or stored under conditions that violate current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) requirements.
Although drugs compounded by contract facilities are not subject to premarket review and approval by the FDA for safety and efficacy, they must comply with rigorous regulatory requirements. manufacturing quality assurance, said Jill P. Furman, JD, acting director of the Office of Compliance at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. The FDA’s commitment to ensuring compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices requirements is an essential safeguard for patients. We will remain vigilant and hold all manufacturers accountable to best protect public health.
Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), a compounder may register as a contract facility, which is defined as a facility located at a geographic location or at an address that is engaged in compounding sterile medication, a has elected to register as an outsourcing facility and complies with all requirements of FD&C Section 503B. Qualgen is registered with the FDA as an outsourcing facility.
Drugs prepared by a contract facility may qualify for exemptions from FDA approval requirements and the requirement to label products with adequate directions for use, but not from CGMP requirements.
The agency has inspected and cited Qualgen for violating CGMP requirements in multiple inspections since 2015, issuing a safety alert in 2015 and a warning letter in 2016. The FDA’s most recent inspection of Qualgens’ facilities in Oklahoma ended in September 2022. of its Oklahoma facilities.
Compound drugs can play an important role for patients whose medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved pharmaceutical product. Compound drugs are not FDA approved and therefore have not been evaluated for safety or effectiveness.
The case was filed by the Consumer Protection Branch of the US Department of Justice, on behalf of the FDA.
The FDA, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, protects public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and safety of drugs, vaccines, and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency is also responsible for the safety and security of the food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, electronic radiation emitting products and the regulation of tobacco products.
