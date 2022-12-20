Business
Stocks snap four-day losing streak, Tesla selloff intensifies
U.S. stocks closed a volatile session on Tuesday with modest gains as investors held back losses from extending into a fifth day.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added about 90 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq compound (^IXIC) was just above the dish. The moves came after four straight days of losses that dragged the three major averages to their lowest level in six weeks on Monday.
A hawkish move by the Bank of Japan to adjust the cap on its 10-year government bond yield rattled markets in early trading as investors worried that aggressive monetary tightening by central banks around the world could trigger a global recession. Last week, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others raised interest rates.
In bond markets, US Treasury yields continued to climb, with the benchmark 10-year note rising above 3.69%. Elsewhere, the US dollar index slipped against a spike in the Japanese yen following the Bank of Japan’s rate decision. Oil rose, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures up 1% to trade above $76 a barrel.
Tesla Stock (TSLA) fell 8% to its lowest level since November 2020 as investor concerns intensified around CEO Elon Musk leadership after signaling that he was looking for his replacement at the head of Twitter.
The drop extends a period of heavy losses for the electric vehicle giant. Last week, Tesla shares fell 16% marking its worst week since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, as investors feared Musk’s handling of Twitter could divert his attention from Tesla.
Wall Street analysts have grown increasingly cautious about the company heading into 2023, adding to a brutal month and year for Tesla.
Chris McNally, EvercoreISI analyst cut its price target on Tesla shares to $200 from $300 on Tuesday, joining bearish holds from Goldman Sachs, Wedbush and Oppenheimer.
The Tesla sale also weighed heavily on Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, an indicator of speculative tech stocks and a big holder of the electric car maker. Ark Innovation (ARKK), the flagship ETF beleaguered by companies, hit a five-year low on Wednesday.
Expectations of a long period of tight monetary policy and the likelihood of a recession as a result dashed investors’ hopes of a year-end recovery. December is a historically bullish month for the stock market, but it looks like it’s anything but this season, with stocks on a steady downtrend after a bullish October and November.
With inflation expected to remain higher than over the past decade and money supply still near record highs, there is still too much cash to drain, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer of Verdence Capital Management, in a note. This means that the days of the Fed coming in and cutting rates to zero at the slightest sign of economic weakness are behind us.
Instead, expect greater volatility in economic growth and potentially more frequent moderate recessions over the next decade, she added.
On the results side, the results of Nike (OF) and FedEx (FDX) must exit after the close.
