Top stock market strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets and it could be similar to what happened in the 2008 financial crisis
In bear markets, stocks generally do not fall in a straight line.
Over the past 50 years, even in the worst financial crises of the modern era, brief rallies have occurred an average of 6.5 times per bear market.
Unsurprisingly, this year was no different. But along the way, Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and U.S. equity strategist, warned investors not to fall into these bear market traps.
And even after the S&P 500 fell more than 20% this year, Wilson, who received the green light from the worlds best stock market strategist in the last Institutional investor the survey estimates that stocks will fall further. Investors have been too focused on Federal Reserve rate hikes and inflation, he argues, when the real problem is weakening economic growth and corporate earnings.
The earnings slump itself could be similar to what happened in 2008/2009, Wilson wrote in a research note Monday. Our advice does not assume that the market values this type of outcome until it actually occurs.
Wilson estimates the S&P 500 will fall to between 3,000 and 3,300 in the first quarter of 2023, from around 3,800 today. And by the end of next year, he expects the index to go back to just 3,900 or even 3,500 in a downside case.
But despite recent doomsday economic predictions from Wall Street for a recession that’s double the normal length or even some other variant of a Great Depression, Wilson said the economy will likely resist rising interest rates and to high inflation, or at the very least will avoid a balance sheet recession and systemic financial risk.
For investors, on the other hand, the strategist issued a chilling warning: [P]rice declines for stocks will be much worse than most investors expect.
A flashback to August 2008?
In his Monday note, Wilson said investors are making the same mistake they made in August 2008 by underestimating the risk of falling corporate earnings.
We talk about it because we often hear from clients that everyone knows profits will be too high next year, and therefore the market has priced it in, he wrote, referring to forecasts. optimistic earnings. However, we remember hearing similar things in August 2008 when the gap between our earnings model and the street consensus was just as wide.
As a reminder, by mid-August 2008 the US economy was already in a recession and the S&P 500 was down 20% for the year at around 1300. Many investors began to believe that the worst of the bear market had passed, but the low broke as corporate earnings fell.
In March of the following year, the blue chip index stood at just 683. Wilson created a chart comparing some key stock market statistics from August 2008 to today in his note.
In it, he highlighted the fact that the S&P 500, currently, is still highly valued by investors. In August 2008 it was trading at around 13 times earnings, but today it is up to 16.8 times.
At the time, the Federal Reserve had also already cut interest rates by 3.25% in an effort to save the US economy from what would later be known as the Great Financial Crisis.
Today, he plans to keep raising rates and keep them high to fight inflation. Wilson said this time the Fed’s hands could be more tied by high inflation, meaning it would be less able to rescue stocks with rate cuts in a recession.
Year-on-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 5.3% in August 2008, compared to 7.1% today.
Wilson doesn’t think stocks will see a drop as big as they did in 2008 because the housing market and the banking system are doing better, but he still expects the S&P 500 to fall to new lows for this slow-down.
And even if a recession is avoided, that may not be a good thing for investors.
Although some investors may take this fact as a signal that we may avoid an economic recession next year, i.e. a soft landing, we would caution against this outcome for equity investors because, at in our view, this simply means there is no relief coming from the Fed even as earnings forecasts are reduced, Wilson wrote.
Throughout 2022, many equity investors hoped inflation would decline, allowing the Fed to pause interest rate hikes or even switch to rate cuts. But Wilson argues that profits will suffer as inflation subsides because U.S. companies have been able to boost profits by raising prices and passing the extra costs on to consumers.
Rates and inflation may have peaked, but we see this as a warning sign for profitability, a reality that we believe is still underestimated but can no longer be ignored, he said. wrote on Monday, adding that the earnings outlook has deteriorated in recent months.
