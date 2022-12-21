Stock market today: Stocks win the rally on Tuesday





Stocks looked set to extend their daily losing streak on Tuesday, trading lower near the open after a surprise move by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). However, they rose by mid-morning as bargain hunters rushed in. After four days in which major equity indices recorded losses ranging from 4% to over 6%, they finally managed to gain today. It was not an easy victory, however. Stocks initially reacted negatively after the Bank of Japan announced that it would let the yield on its 10-year government bonds reach 0.5%, double the previous ceiling of 0.25%. Although the central bank left its short-term rate at minus 0.1%, today’s decision left many wondering if the BoJ, known for its ultra-loose monetary policy, might be ready to follow in the footsteps of its global counterparts and begin to increase. interest rate in order to fight inflation. “There has been quite a bit of speculation that the BoJ will be forced to relax its ultra-dovish policy stance, with most believing this will happen after Governor Kuroda’s term ends in March,” Michael Reinking said. , senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “It was a modest step in that direction, but the biggest surprise really was the timing.” To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Back home, the Commerce Department said this morning that new home construction fell just 0.5% in November to 1.43 million homes. In contrast, building permits for new homes fell 11.2% to 1.34 million. “With historically low housing affordability due to rising house prices and rising mortgage rates, many Americans have lost their properties and builders have responded by cutting back on construction and slowing permit applications. for new projects,” says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. . “Builders are also struggling to secure financing as banks tighten their lending standards and seek to hedge against a possible recession.” The major indices ended the day higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.3% to 32,849, the S&P 500 Index up 0.1% to 3,821, and the Nasdaq Compound making a marginal gain to 10,547. Stay active and agile in 2023 Investors will need to remain active and nimble in 2023, focusing on fundamentals, says Tony DeSpirito, chief investment officer at BlackRock US Fundamental Active Equities. “Equities look set to continue their stuttering move into 2023 after a bearish and extremely volatile 2022,” DeSpirito writes in his first-quarter 2023 equity outlook. But there is hope for investors, and the downturns we’ve seen over the past 12 months – and are likely to see in the future – are “not uncommon on the path to strong long-term returns,” he adds. The key to success is being both opportunistic and defensive, emphasizing quality features and positions, DeSpirito says. One way to do this is with the best dividend stocks as the Dividend Kings , who have increased their annual payments for at least 50 years in a row. There are also many high yield options available to investors. For those looking for a diversified approach to income investing, here are the nine best high yield ETFs offering returns at least double those of the S&P 500.

