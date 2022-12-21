Share buyback via stock exchanges will be phased out: Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at its board meeting on Tuesday, December 20, agreed to phase out the buyback of corporate shares through the stock market. The market regulator has also approved measures to strengthen the governance of stock exchanges as well as other market infrastructure institutions.

SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch at a press conference after the meeting said the regulator had chosen the tender offer route for the share buyback as the current mode is vulnerable to favoritism. “This is a descent trajectory that will lead to the phasing out of the current mode of redemption (through the exchange),” Buch said.





Currently, companies have both options on the stock market and public buyback offers.

She said certain changes in the takeover require approval from the Department of Corporate Affairs. She added that the repurchase of shares through a call for tenders provides a level playing field.

Exchanges can increase trading hours if they wish as there are no restrictions from SEBI if exchanges wish to increase trading hours.

In addition, SEBI’s Board of Directors has also decided to reduce the time required to register Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) to make it easier to conduct business.

Meanwhile, speaking about the delay in IPOs, Buch said SEBI couldn’t be the cause. “I’ve been an investment banker myself, so I understand that timing is everything. And for a client who wants to raise capital, if for some reason the timing is off, it’s is a very, very serious issue. And it is our desire that service is never the reason the customer is running out of time,” she said.

The SEBI chairman said the market regulator would return IPO DRHP documents if investment bankers file incomplete documents. “There’s enough data to show that some investment bankers are repeat offenders,” she said.

Explaining what she meant by repeat offenders, she said investment bankers bring a document to SEBI, where SEBI says it has 25 gaps, after which they come back, take a long time and come back with papers. incomplete. And then after two months, the investment bankers come back to SEBI for another client with the same 25 gaps in the document.

“So…we take full ownership of the delays on our side. But the investment bankers have to take full ownership of the delays on their side and the inadequate paperwork they submit, and just show the client that they filed documents from SEBI will not work now,” she said.

On strengthening governance standards

SEBI decided to categorize the functions of stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions into three verticals and to streamline the process for appointing public interest directors.

The regulatory changes are expected to bring “greater transparency and accountability” in the operation of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), SEBI said after its board meeting.

The amendments, approved by the Board of Directors, were finalized after a thorough review of the governance of exchanges, clearing companies and ITN custodians.

Going forward, the function of an IRM will be categorized into three vertical critical operations, regulatory, compliance and risk management, and other functions including business development.

The key management personnel (KMPs) heading the functions under the first two verticals would be at the same level in the hierarchy with the KMPs heading the third vertical. In addition, IRMs should give greater priority to allocating resources to functions under the first two verticals.

Public Interest Directors

SEBI said MIIs would be required to appoint mandatory Public Interest Directors (PIDs) with expertise in legal and regulatory, technology, finance and accounts, and capital markets.

The PIDs would continue to meet every six months and, in addition to reporting to the IRM Board, they would be required to report to SEBI after the meeting.

In addition, SEBI stated that the internal evaluation of the functioning of the IRMs and their statutory committees would be carried out every year, while the external evaluation would be carried out by an independent entity once every three years.

In addition to setting up an investment committee that would be tasked with evaluating various ITN investments, the regulator said entities would also have to disclose agenda items and minutes of board meetings. administration relating to regulatory, compliance and risk management aspects, on their respective sites. websites.

“A more specific code of conduct will be applicable to the IRM, Board, Trustees, KMPs and committee members… additionally, Board members and KMPs will be held accountable if they are aware of wrongdoing and do not appropriately report the same,” SEBI said in a statement.

The definition of KMPs will be amended to cover employees based on the importance of the activities they perform and their relative hierarchy within the IRM. In addition, the IRM will clearly separate the roles and responsibilities of identified KMPs within each function.

SEBI noted that the appointment and removal of KMPs would be carried out by the respective Nomination and Remuneration Committees (NRCs) of the MIIs. MIIs will also have to appoint a separate Chief Risk Officer and the performance of KMPs will be assessed every six months.

Among other things, the head of regulation or the head of compliance would be required to submit a quarterly report to the market regulator on non-compliances.

“No IRM employee would be permitted to be concurrently employed by an IRM affiliate,” the statement said.

Regarding data sharing, SEBI said ITNs would be required to develop an internal data sharing and monitoring policy.