Tigerair Taiwan to file for IPO in 1Q23





Tigerair Taiwan files for IPO 30.12.2021 – 22:54 UTC Tigerair Taiwan (IT, Taipei Taoyuan) has applied to the Taiwan Stock Exchange to list its shares on the main board and hopes to raise more capital before international travel resumes in 2022, the low-cost subsidiary of Taiwan’s China Airlines (CI , Taipei Taoyuan ) revealed. According to a list of such applications on the exchange’s website, the carrier filed its application on Dec. 28, stating its share capital at the time of the application at TWD 4 billion New Dollars (USD 144.2 million). In accordance with the rules of the exchange, the application states that “if the public has any opinions or doubts on Tiger Airways Co. Ltd.’s initial application for listing, they may express them in writing before January 12” . The airline currently does not meet the requirements for the lead board, which are stricter than for the stock exchange’s emerging equity board, as it posted a loss last year due to Covid-19. However, it should be eligible under relaxed listing rules for companies affected by the pandemic, the exchange said… China Airlines of Taiwan takes the first A321neo 01.12.2021 – 04:41 UTC China Airlines (CI, Taipei Taoyuan) took delivery of its first of twenty-five A321-200NXs on November 29, 2021, although it has yet to fly the aircraft to Taipei Taoyuan. B-18101 (msn 10730) is leased from Air Lease Corporation and is configured to accommodate up to 180 passengers, including twelve business class stretch seats and 168 economy class seats. The Taiwanese carrier said that while the A321neo will eventually become the backbone of its regional fleet, it would also be useful in the current pandemic business model. While Taiwan remains largely closed to international travel, China Airlines has turned to the cargo market, and the A321neo will offer up to 20% more cargo capacity than the current B737-800s operated by the airline. the advanced ch-aviation fleets shows that China Airlines plans to take delivery of five more A321-200NXs by the end of 2021. Of the carrier’s total order of 25, six will be delivered via Air Lease Corporation, eight via CALC and the remaining eleven directly from Airbus to… Tigerair Taiwan will resume operations at the end of 4Q21 17.11.2021 – 03:52 UTC Tigerair Taiwan (IT, Taipei Taoyuan) announced the resumption of in-house commercial operations on December 25, 2021, with an initial network comprising four international services from Taipei Taoyuan. China Airlines’ low-cost carrier subsidiary (CI, Taipei Taoyuan) said its first restarted routes would be to Osaka Kansai, Tokyo Narita, Macau Int’l and Seoul Incheon. The full schedule will be released on November 17, 2021. Tigerair’s recovery plans will, for now, only cover the period up to March 26, 2022, with decisions on further action to be taken later. In order to attract passengers, the airline will offer a pool of free tickets and will also extend flexible rebooking conditions to all tickets purchased until the end of November 2021. Tigerair Taiwan suspended all scheduled flights, by then already heavily reduced, at the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in place in Taiwan and all of the carrier’s international markets. It did, however, continue to operate ad hoc charters and …

