Sebi’s Board of Directors decides to phase out stock buybacks





The Board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator, took a series of decisions on Tuesday to strengthen the governance of stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions. Sebion said on Tuesday that redemptions through stock exchanges would be phased out. Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said the stock market route for the share buyback is vulnerable to patronage and that Sebi’s board preferred the tender offer route. “This is a descent plan that will lead to the phasing out of the current mode of redemption (through the stock market),” she told reporters in Mumbai. Currently, for share buybacks, companies have both stock market and tender options to offer. Sebi also made it “mandatory to place the relevant advertisements/documents regarding the takeover, such as the copy of the public announcement, the offer letter, etc. on the respective website of the exchange(s), banker of business and society for better dissemination of information to shareholders. These amendments are intended to streamline the buyout process, create a level playing field for investors and promote the ease of doing business.” Sebi also increased the minimum usage amount for redemptions through the exchange to 75% from 50%. Sebi also said in a statement that it would allow an upward revision of the repurchase price through tenders up to one business day before the record date. The time frame for completing takeovers through takeover bids has been reduced by 18 days, the statement added. Sebi will also reduce the time it takes to register REITs to make it easier to do business. The regulator said it would change the standards to facilitate sustainable finance in the country and curb “green money laundering”. The regulator has also allowed certain alternative investment funds to participate in credit default swaps as sellers of protection. It widened the scope of green debt securities to introduce sub-categories, such as blue bonds for water management and the maritime sector and yellow bonds for solar energy.

