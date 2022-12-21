Sebi to phase out share buyback through stock market mechanism





The capital markets regulator Sebi decided on Tuesday to phase out the buyback of shares by companies through the stock market to remedy the drawbacks associated with the existing mechanism. Sebi chairman Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator had chosen the tender offer route for the share buyback because the current mode is vulnerable to patronage. “This is a downhill plan that will lead to the phasing out of the current buyout mode (through the stock market),” she told reporters after the board meeting here. Read also Sebi plans ‘micro’ REITs to boost nascent market In addition, the Board of Directors has decided that companies should use 75% of the buyout proceeds through the stock market from the existing minimum of 50%. Additionally, Sebi said redemptions will be made through a separate window on the exchanges until cleared by the exchanges. Since shares are redeemed at the prevailing market price, acceptance of shares on redemption is a matter of luck for most shareholders. It is not clear whether the shares are accepted in a buyback or sold on the open market and shareholders are therefore unable to claim the benefits arising from the buybacks. Phasing out the lane would address the drawbacks associated with the existing share buyback through the stock market mechanism. At its board meeting, Sebi approved an amendment to the securities buyback rules that would streamline the buyback process, create a level playing field for investors and promote ease of doing business. A Sebi committee, led by HDFC Vice President and CEO Keki Mistry, has proposed that the mechanism for repurchasing shares through open market transactions be phased out, with the possibility of closing the way from April 2025. Regarding the repurchase of shares by way of tender offer, Sebi has decided to reduce the period for completion of the repurchase by 18 days by removing the obligation to file a draft offer letter with the regulator and its observations thereon, and reducing the length of the offer period and the period available for payment of consideration to shareholders. In addition, it allowed an upward revision of the redemption price up to one business day before the record date. In addition, the regulator would mandate the placement of relevant documents regarding the takeover, such as the copy of the public announcement, the offer letter, among others, on the respective website of stock exchanges, investment banker and society for better distribution. information to shareholders.

