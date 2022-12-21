Sebi will gradually phase out stock buybacks





NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday it would phase out share buybacks by companies through the stock exchange.

President Sebi Madhabi Puri Book said the regulator chose the tender offer route for the stock buyback because the current mode is vulnerable to patronage.

Currently, companies have both stock options and takeover bids.

This means that redemptions on the open market will be phased out and until then a separate window will be created in the exchanges to make these redemptions.

The changes will create a level playing field for all investors, Buch said in a later briefing.

In an official statement, Sebi also increased the minimum usage amount for redemptions through the exchange to 75% from 50%.

It also allowed an upward revision of the redemption price up to 1 business day before the record date.

The market regulator has also approved measures to strengthen the governance of stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions.

“These changes are intended to streamline the redemption process, create a level playing field for investors and promote the ease of doing business,” the statement said.

Reinforces exchange governance standards

Sebi also decided to change the governance standards of stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions, including categorizing their functions into three verticals and streamlining the process for appointing public interest directors.

The changes, approved by the Board of Directors, were finalized after a comprehensive review of the governance of IRMs – exchanges, clearing houses and custodians.

Going forward, the function of an IRM will be categorized into three verticals: Critical Operations, Regulatory, Compliance and Risk Management, and Other Functions including Business Development.

The key management personnel (KMPs) heading the functions of the first two verticals will be at the same level in the hierarchy with the KMPs heading the third vertical. In addition, IRMs will need to give greater priority to allocating resources to functions under the first two verticals.

In a statement, Sebi said MIIs will be required to appoint mandatory Public Interest Directors (PIDs) with experience and expertise in technology, legal and regulatory, finance and accounts. and capital markets.

The PIDs will continue to meet every six months, and in addition to submitting a report to the IRM Board, they will be required to submit a report to the Sebi after the meeting.

(With agency contributions)

