How technology is helping retail investors get a better view of the stock market
Jon Stone is the founder/CEO of an analytics company TradeAlgo.comheadquartered in Manhattan, New York.
A truism is an obvious or obvious statement that is hardly worth mentioning. For example, when bestselling author Michael Lewis said, The United States stock market, the most emblematic market of global capitalism, is rigged, in which case the truism should go without saying. There is no doubt that the stock market is rigged, but why?
Markets have changed dramatically since options trading became popular. As of 2020, Goldman Sachs reported that the average daily value of options traded exceeded that of the underlying stocks for the first time. The popularity of options continues to grow today.
But for retail investors, this phenomenon has brought a huge disadvantage.
It is common for financial data to be built around inventory volume. On a stock chart, investors typically see volume bars at the bottom.
But isn’t it outmoded?
By looking at only half the image, they will only get a partial picture of what is really going on. The reason is simple: stock volume isn’t counted when buying an option contract, so it won’t show up on a stock chart. For this reason, a stock chart is not even an accurate representation of the underlying stock.
This brings us to the next problem: retail investors do not have access to low latency options data from the OPRA (the Options Pricing Reporting Authority). Unlike mainstream Internet sites, hedge funds and institutions receive options data differently.
It is usually necessary to open an account with a brokerage application and sign a bunch of legal documents in order to have access to even a small window of accurate options data.
Here are two examples of why traditional financial sites are completely outdated when it comes to painting an accurate picture of an underlying stock.
The first problem is that retail investors cannot quickly determine the sentiment of a stock in the options market. There are two types of options: calls and puts. Generally, investors are bullish if they are buying calls. Bearish for put options. So, watching whether institutions are buying more call or put options could quickly inform retail investors of the current sentiment. This is called the put-call ratio.
For example, a downed stock had a terrible month. After that, his put-to-call ratio started to shift to favor calls. This could indicate that the stock is due for a trend reversal.
It is almost impossible to find this type of information on traditional financial websites despite their immense value.
Let’s look at the second example. Investors do not have easy access to real-time option feeds. Suppose an institution purchased an outlier option contract worth $10 million for one stock. That might be a bullish sentiment, right? This could be the start of institutional support that will propel the stock price in the near future.
This theory can be distilled down to the law of supply and demand. Institutions roughly control 80% of the stock market. If institutions fell in love with a stock, they would flood in with millions of dollars worth of orders. The size of these orders could lead to a spike in stock prices.
As the retail options business grows, clients increasingly demand comprehensive book depth options data. Here are some of the top tech companies capturing this pent-up demand:
Bloomberg: In 2018, Bloomberg announcement that its flagship market data feed, B-PIPE, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Using a common API, clients can simultaneously stream data on 35 million instruments across all asset classes.
Refinitive: Refinitiv is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group and offers analytics such as real-time implied volatility and Greeks, peg volatility indices, and volatility surfaces by delta and moneyness.
CBEO: CBOE Options Sentiment Data is a product that facilitates both quantitative and qualitative order flow, as well as the identification of unusual options activity, directional biases, changes in volatility, and indications of volatility. interest of retailers.
Trade Algo: Using artificial intelligence-based filtering, our company’s data platform detects unusual transactions in the options markets in real time.
There is one thing that is clear from all this much-needed competition: retail investors should be able to keep up with the technological advancements of Wall Street. Despite Michael Lewis’s truism that the stock market is rigged, perhaps technology will keep it that way for a long time.
