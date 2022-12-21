Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street as bond markets around the world suffered on Tuesday after a surprise move by Japan’s central bank ratcheted up pressure on an already struggling global economy. slow-down.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after toggling between small losses and early gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite barely moved after closing less than 0.1% higher. Small company stocks outperformed the broader market, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 0.5%.

The muted gains were enough to end a four-day losing streak for the major indices.

The most significant action was in the bond market, where yields rose after Japan, one of the world’s last bastions of extremely low and economy-friendly interest rates, took measures that could allow rates to rise more than otherwise.

The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it still wants the yield on Japanese 10-year government bonds to stay around zero, but it also said it would allow the yield to rise to 0.50% in the future. instead of the 0.25% cap it previously held. What particularly rattled Tokyo’s unexpected move was the resistance it has shown so far in joining the global campaign to hike rates to curb high inflation.

The BoJ’s surprise move allowed it to step back a bit from the extremely dovish side of the monetary policy spectrum, where it had stood alone all year among major central banks, wrote Jennifer Lee of BMO Economics. in a note to customers. It does not join the hikers, but is now a little closer.

Higher yields make borrowing more expensive, which slows the economy while lowering the prices of stocks and other investments. Other central banks around the world, particularly in the United States and Europe, have raised rates at such an explosive pace that a growing number of economists and investors see a recession hitting in 2023. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have pledged to keep raising rates until next year to make sure the job is done to get inflation under control.

Aftershocks from the Bank of Japan’s decision on Tuesday reverberated through bond and money markets around the world.

In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.68% from 3.59% on Monday evening. This yield helps set mortgage and other economic lending rates, which has already caused particular difficulties for the US housing market.

A report on Tuesday showed US homebuilders started building fewer homes for a third straight month in November. The number of building permits, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level since June 2020 when the pandemic froze the economy.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which tends to track Federal Reserve action expectations more closely, was more guarded. It remained stable at 4.26%.

In the forex market, Tokyo’s surprise move pushed the value of the Japanese yen higher against the US dollar, which gave up some of its huge gains from the past year. The dollar fell to 131.50 Japanese yen, down 4% from the previous day.

The Nikkei 225 index of Japanese stocks also fell 2.5%.

Stocks around the world have been under pressure all year on worries about high inflation, higher interest rates and a weakening economy.

Markets continue to play back and forth between inflation and worries about Fed policy and growth, said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments.

Investors tried to push markets higher whenever it looked like inflation was slowing and whenever they ran into the simple fact that the Fed needed to tighten financial conditions to slow the economy, Hill said. .

In Shanghai, stocks fell 1.1% after the World Bank cut its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 2.7% from its June forecast of 4.3%. The bank cited repeated shutdowns of major cities to combat COVID-19 outbreaks. China is now easing some of its anti-COVID restrictions, but concerns are growing that the resulting outbreaks of the virus could spell their own blows to the world’s second-largest economy.

European markets ended mixed.

On Wall Street, the Bank of Japan’s decision had less impact on equities.

It was a surprise, a very unexpected move, but on its own it’s probably not enough to really be a risk event for the markets, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.

The S&P 500 rose 3.96 points to 3,821.62. The Dow added 92.20 points to 32,849.74. The Nasdaq rose 1.08 points to 10,547.11. The Russell 2000 took 9.44 points to 1,748.02.

Energy stocks led the S&P 500 gains as the price of US oil rose 1.2%. Halliburton climbed 3.8% and Schlumberger 3.9%.

Communications, technology and banking have also increased. Facebook parent Meta Platforms gained 2.3%, Adobe rose 2.9% and Charles Schwab added 1.7%. Tesla was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, slipping 8.1%.

–

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.