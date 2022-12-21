Stock Markets Fall, Yen Recovers After BoJ Policy Change

Markets fell on Tuesday and the yen rallied after Japan announced a surprise change to its ultra-loose monetary policy, amid fears that the central bank’s efforts to tame inflation could tip the scales. economies in recession.

Sentiment was also weighed down by a spike in Covid infections in China as authorities rolled back many of the strict lockdown measures that had been in place for nearly three years.

A so-called Santa Claus rally appears to be eluding investors, with the mood dampened by warnings from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week that they will likely push interest rates higher than expected l ‘next year.

The remarks were a blow to a short rally in equities that had been fueled by data showing falling inflation.

Adding to the selling pressure were comments from former New York Fed chief William Dudley, who told Bloomberg Television that any signs of optimism in the markets could prompt monetary policymakers to tighten even further.

Tokyo fell more than 2% after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond yield control parameters, moving away from its long-standing dovish stance of keeping rates ultra-low to boost the struggling economy.

Inflation in Japan has risen sharply this year, with the consumer price index in October at 3.6%, the highest in four decades, although bank boss Haruhiko Kuroda and other officials have warned. said it would be temporary, citing a lack of strong demand and wage increases. .

The move sent the yen to 132.30 to the dollar, its highest level since August.

Japan’s unit has been hampered this year by the BoJ’s determination to stick to its accommodative monetary policy – hitting a 32-year low of around 150 to the dollar in October – even as the Fed hiked costs of borrowing.

No Santa Gathering

“It was bound to happen with rising inflation in Japan, it just happened earlier than many thought,” said Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors. “It could trigger a return of money to Japan.”

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai, Jakarta and Bangkok were also in the red.

London, Paris and Frankfurt sank in broad daylight.

“Those who were in the camp for a year-end rally are now questioning their investment thesis,” said JC O’Hara of MKM Partners.

“The markets may have placed a little too much faith in Santa Claus and the rally he usually brings.”

With few catalysts to boost trade, investors are retreating for the Christmas holidays, although they are closely watching developments in China, which is experiencing a sharp rise in Covid cases.

In recent weeks, officials have begun to move away from their rigid lockdown policy and zero-Covid mass testing following widespread protests.

And while the change has been welcomed as a much-needed boost to the world’s second-largest economy, concern is growing over the immediate impact on businesses and the healthcare system.

“A massive rebound in China’s reopening is giving way to a reality check as investors grapple with many non-Covid economic and medical issues that China is simply not prepared to handle,” he said. said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

“Especially if the more than 10 million predicted daily Covid cases hit the healthcare system later this month.”

Still, the expected recovery in demand from China’s reopening continues to support commodity prices, with both major oil contracts rising more than 1%, extending Monday’s gains.

The impact of Covid and weaknesses in the country’s vast real estate sector led the World Bank on Tuesday to cut its growth forecast for China to 2.7% this year from 4.3% forecast in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 8.1% to 4.3%.

Key figures around 08:20 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 2.5% decline to 26,568.03 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3% to 19,094.80 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.1% to 3,073.77 (close)

London – FTSE 100: 0.7% drop to 7,312.94

Dollar/yen: DOWN to 132.39 yen against 136.95 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0623 against $1.0610

Pound/dollar: DOWN to $1.2146 from $1.2148

Euro/pound: DOWN to 87.44 pence vs. 87.31 pence

West Texas Intermediate: 0.2% decline to $75.07 a barrel

North Sea Brent: DOWN 0.3% to $79.58 a barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.5% to 32,757.54 (closing)