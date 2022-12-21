Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO once he finds a replacement









Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed on Tuesday night that he would be stepping down as CEO of the company, but only when he identifies a successor, speaking directly for the first time to a Twitter poll he has created this week in which millions of users voted to oust him. In one TweeterMusk said he would quit as soon as I found someone dumb enough to take the job! He added that after stepping down as CEO, Musk would lead the software and server teams at Twitter, indicating he could continue to wield significant influence over the company’s decision-making. The announcement comes after more than a day of silence on the ballot following its result. On Monday, after more than 17 million users cast ballots, with 57.5% saying Musk should quit, the billionaire executive only addressed the results tangentially. He suggested that future Twitter polls could be limited to paying users of Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service. The Musks poll asking users whether he should step down as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter’s decision to ban and then not not ban, links to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has grown eightfold in size since October. Musk’s brief tenure as CEO brought sweeping, sometimes erratic, changes to one of the world’s most influential social media companies. Under his leadership, Twitter laid off the majority of its staff, big alienated advertiserswelcomed former President Donald Trump to the platform after his suspension following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and internal press releases published to reporters about Twitter’s operations before Musk took over the company. Musk forced the remaining employees to pledge to get extremely hardcore in their jobs and stopped enforcing Twitter’s policy against Covid-19 misinformation. Within days, Twitter launched, then was forced not to launch, a paid verification feature that was instantly manipulated by satirical accounts impersonating major brands, athletes, and other verified public figures on the platform. Musk’s penchant for making major product changes based on little more than informal Twitter polls exposed his ad hoc, off-the-cuff management style. But this approach has drawn increasing criticism from many Twitter users. Twitter last week suspended several reporters who reported on Musks being permanently banned from an account that tracked his jet. Growing criticism of Musk culminated in Sunday’s poll which served as an effective, if unscientific, referendum on Musk’s handling of the company since he completed his late Twitter purchase. october.

