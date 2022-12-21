Share buybacks through stock exchanges will be phased out under new Sebi rules

The board of capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday approved an amendment to its rules on buyouts and decided to phase out stock buybacks. Until then, a separate window will be created on the exchanges to carry out these redemptions.

At present, for the repurchase of shares, the companies have at the same time options of stock exchange and public offer of purchase.

The minimum use of the amount for redemption through the exchange has been increased to 75% from 50% currently.

These were among the proposals approved by the Sebi board at its meeting today. In a subsequent briefing, Sebi Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch said, “The changes will create a level playing field for all investors.”

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will modify its standards to facilitate sustainable finance and combat “greenwashing”. It approved measures to strengthen the governance of stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions.

The Sebi chairman said the stock market route for share buybacks is vulnerable to patronage. The capital markets regulator said it would allow an upward revision of the takeover price through tenders up to one business day before the record date.

The time frame for completing takeovers through takeover bids has been reduced by 18 days, Sebi said.

Sebi also accepted the task force’s recommendations on improving exchange governance standards. The new rules include increased director liability, a stricter investment policy and data sharing.

Shareholder protection is front and center in India after a series of frauds surrounding the NSE and MCX and flop IPOs have eroded returns for minority shareholders.

Sebi also offered the go-ahead for execution-only platforms for mutual fund scheme direct plans.

The new rules will allow investors to make investments through EOPs. It will have an investor protection mechanism, cybersecurity requirements, service pricing and grievance redress.

The capital markets regulator will also reduce the time it takes to register REITs to make it easier to do business.

