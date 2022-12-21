Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland over securities fraud schemes | USAO-MD

Baltimore, Maryland A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac, Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors of CytoDyn Inc. ., a publicly traded biotechnology company. company based in Vancouver, Washington. Pourhassan was president and CEO of CytoDyns at the time of the alleged fraud. Kazempour is the co-founder, president and CEP of Amarex Clinical Research LLC (Amarex), a private company with offices in Germantown, Maryland, which managed the clinical trials of CytoDyns. The indictment was delivered on December 15, 2022 and unsealed today upon the arrest of the defendants.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Poli of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Assistant Commissioner Catherine A. Hermsen of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI); Postal Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood of the United States Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division.

The indictment alleges that these defendants conspired to defraud investors in order to line their pockets, said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland. Investors need to be able to trust biotechnology companies’ statements about their products. Executives who knowingly mislead investors must be held accountable.

The Justice Department is committed to protecting the investing public from criminals who would exploit public health crises for personal gain, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. Justice. These charges also confirm the department’s commitment, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, to hold corrupt C-suite executives who abuse their positions and engage in securities fraud accountable for their acts.

According to the 14-count indictment, the defendants engaged in a conspiracy and scheme to defraud investors through false and misleading representations and material omissions related to CytoDyns’ development of the Leronlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody drug also known as PRO 140, as a potential treatment for humans. immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Pourhassan and Kazempour allegedly misled investors about the timing and status of CytoDyns’ regulatory submissions to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to artificially inflate and maintain CytoDyns’ stock price and attract new investors, and for their personal benefit, including selling their personal shares of CytoDyn stock. Amarex served as CytoDyns’ regulator in interactions with the FDA and Kazempour also served on CytoDyns’ Disclosure Committee, which was responsible for reviewing and approving CytoDyns’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. the United States.

The indictment further alleges that Pourhassan and Kazempour made and caused CytoDyn to make materially false and misleading statements about the timelines within which CytoDyn and Amarex would complete and submit the CytoDyns Biologics License Application (BLA) for the HIV at the FDA. In April 2020, after CytoDyn and Amarex repeatedly missed announced deadlines, Pourhassan reportedly ordered Kazempour and Amarex to submit the BLA even though it was incomplete so that Pourhassan and CytoDyn could announce to investors that the BLA had been submitted. Pourhassan and Kazempour would have known that the FDA would refuse to review an incomplete BLA.

After Kazempour and Amarex allegedly submitted the incomplete BLA to Pourhassan’s management, Pourhassan and CytoDyn misrepresented in a press release that a complete BLA had been submitted to the FDA when in truth and in fact it was not not the case. Pourhassan then allegedly sold millions of dollars worth of CytoDyn stock based on non-public material information, including information that the BLA was, in truth and in fact, incomplete when submitted.

Financial crimes like securities fraud may not be violent, but they are certainly not victimless. The two people charged today have capitalized on the hopes of investors and the public to back new treatments for diseases that affect people and their families, FBI Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski said at Baltimore. This indictment sends a message to all sophisticated white collar criminals that no one is beyond the reach of the FBI and our law enforcement partners and we do not tolerate the greedy intentions of those who occupy positions of trust.

The conduct alleged in these charges erodes public confidence in the safety and effectiveness of medical products, including drugs, said Assistant Commissioner Catherine A. Hermsen of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI). The FDA would like to express its thanks to our federal law enforcement partners for sending a strong message to biotech executives and others that these types of actions will not be tolerated.

The indictment also alleges that Pourhassan made and caused CytoDyn to make materially false and misleading statements regarding CytoDyns’ investigation and the development of leronlimab as a potential treatment for COVID-19, including the results and the importance of clinical trials and the status of CytoDyns’ regulatory submissions. at the FDA. Pourhassan would have known that in truth and in fact, the clinical studies of leronlimab had failed to yield the results necessary to gain any form of FDA approval for use as a treatment for COVID-19 and the results publicly announced by CytoDyn were neither statistically significant nor scientifically sound.

Throughout history, postal inspectors have investigated many investment projects and the one thing that always rings true, where there are large sums of money to be made, scammers always lurk, said Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group. In this case, these individuals cashed in on the dream of a possible new HIV treatment and exploited investors, while dashing the hopes of many waiting for a cure. Postal inspectors and their law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring to justice those who violate regulatory and investment standards, keeping the investment landscape safe and crime-free for the American public.

Pourhassan and Kazempour are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, three counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud related to the HIV BLA program. Pourhassan is separately charged with an additional count of securities fraud, an additional count of wire fraud related to the COVID-19 scheme and three counts of insider trading. Kazempour is charged separately with one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement officers. Pourhassan and Kazempour made their first court appearances today in the District of Oregon and the District of Columbia, respectively.

If convicted, Pourhassan and Kazempour each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of securities fraud and wire fraud, and five years in prison for the count of conspiracy. Kazempour also faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for misrepresentation. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact the Fraud Section Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945 or by email at [email protected] Victims can find case updates and additional information at: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/case/CytoDyn-Inc.

An indictment is not a verdict of guilty. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in subsequent criminal proceedings.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, FDA-CID and USPIS for their work in the investigation. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron SJ Zelinsky and Leo J. Wise, as well as Trial Attorneys Christopher Fenton and Joshua DeBold and Deputy Chief Michael ONeill of the Criminal Divisions Fraud Section, who are prosecuting the case. .

