For stock markets, a Chinese factor could be the biggest ‘known unknown’ in 2023

As China abruptly ended its zero COVID policy, many research groups have raised concerns that widespread infections among a vulnerable and under-immunized population could overburden the healthcare system. New analyzes from various modeling groups predict that the reopening could result in up to 2.1 million deaths.

The covid outbreak in China has also hit global stock markets and investors fear that the covid-related disruptions in the world’s second-largest economy will also hurt demand for goods.

There are growing concerns that COVID-related deaths in China are being underreported after China eased strict restrictions under the Zero COVID policy. The threat of new variants hangs over the world as China is engulfed by a fresh wave of the COVID outbreak as it reopens. How China’s reopening unfolds is the biggest ‘known unknown’ in 2023,” IFA Global said in a note.

On Monday, China officially reported 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the potential for the virus to mutate as it spreads in China was “a threat to people everywhere”.

“The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China’s GDP, given the size of the Chinese economy,” Price said during a daily press briefing at the State Department.

“It’s not only good for China to be in a stronger position against COVID, but it’s also good for the rest of the world,” Price said.

China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid growing doubts over whether the official tally captured the full toll of a disease tearing cities apart after the government eased strict virus controls.

Global equity markets are already battling fears of a recession amid higher interest rates. Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said: While a recession is a new fear for global equity markets, rising interest rates are a major near-term concern. In China, an increase in COVID cases is also creating problems.”

The World Bank downgraded its growth outlook in China for this year and next, citing the impact of the abrupt easing of strict COVID-19 containment measures and continued weakness in the real estate sector.

The Washington-based lender, in a report on Tuesday, said it expected China’s economy to grow 2.7% in 2022, before recovering to 4.3% in 2023 during its reopening after the worst of the pandemic.

In September, the World Bank predicted Chinese growth of 2.8% this year and 4.5% next year.

“China’s growth outlook is subject to significant risks, stemming from the uncertain trajectory of the pandemic, policy developments in response to the COVID-19 situation, and behavioral responses by households and businesses,” the bank said in its report.

(With contributions from the agency)

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. To take a test