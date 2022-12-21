MITRE-Harris Poll: Many Patients Feel Ignored or Doubtful When Seeking Medical Treatment





MCLEAN, Virginia, & BEDFORD, Mass., December 20, 2022A new MITER-Harris Poll Survey on patient experience finds that 52% of people in the United States feel their symptoms are ignored, dismissed, or disbelieved when seeking medical treatment. This number jumps to 6 out of 10 within the Hispanic community. The poll also found that more than half of Blacks and Hispanics believe the healthcare provider is biased against me because of their attitude, words or actions, contributing to an average of 4 out of 10 in all demographic groups. Fifty percent (50%) of respondents also reported that a medical professional assumed something about me without asking me. Moreover, the results indicate that several groups are all much more likely to encounter prejudices, doubts or language barriers when seeking treatment. These include people who identify as disabled or chronically ill, people responsible for managing access to health care for a family member or friend, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. These findings confirm unacceptable disparities in the patient experience along racial and ethnic lines, for the LGBTQ+ community, and for those managing chronic health conditions or navigating the world with a disability, said Juliette Forstenzer Espinosa, Senior Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act Marketplace Strategist, MITER. And these categories are, of course, intersectional. There is no doubt that there is work to be done to better serve all populations at the point of service. I am Rob JekielGeneral manager, The Harris PollWith the evolution of online patient portals and digital support tools, we have seen increased use among those most in need of navigating the system, people with chronic illnesses or disabilities and those who manage the health care needs of others. However, this has not translated into a substantial decrease in frustration with the healthcare system, including understanding coverage and claims. Confusion and uncertainty are even greater among the majority of Americans who use the system sporadically, or only when specific needs arise. Additional key findings from the MITER-Harris Poll Survey include: When consumers have a concern or question about a bill, they struggle to know who to call.

Fifty-four percent (54%) of US policyholders say they don’t know who to contact if they have a problem with a bill or claim. People who identify as disabled or struggling with a chronic illness, caregivers, Hispanics and younger generations are more likely to say they To do know who to contact in the event of a problem. Patients massively use portals.

Nearly 9 in 10 policyholders use online patient portals more often for test results (70%), appointments (64%) and medical records (63%) than for other applications, such as research health care provider (58%), reviewing insurance benefits (54%), managing prescriptions (54%) or filing a health insurance claim (37%). Black, Indigenous and Insured Groups of Color (BIPOC) are more likely than white individuals to use patient portals to find a healthcare provider or file a claim. Patients seeking certain specialists may wait two months or more for a visit.

While most Americans can schedule an imaging appointment or visit with their primary care provider or GP in less than two weeks, 1 in 5 say it can take two months or more to meet with professionals specialists such as mental health providers, medical specialists, dentists or optometrists. Methodology This survey was conducted online in the United States, September 27-29, 2022, among 2,047 adults (aged 18+) by The Harris Poll on behalf of MITER through the Harris On Demand omnibus product. Editor’s Notes About the Harris Poll The Harris Poll is one of the oldest surveys in the United States that has tracked public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and analytics firm. market research that provides social intelligence for times of transformation. . We work with clients in three main areas: building 21st century corporate reputation, developing brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through PR research. Our mission is to provide information and advice to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visitwww.theharrispoll.com. About MITER MITER’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to address security, stability and well-being challenges. to be of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org. Media: [email protected]

