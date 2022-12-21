Business
Securing Retirement Review 2.0 on track
Big changes are coming to the US retirement system that will shape how employers provide benefits and how employees save for their after-work years.
A range of retirement provisions known as Secure 2.0 are included in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill for 2023, which was released Dec. 20. Senate and House approval is expected by the end of the week.
Some of these provisions include requiring automatic 401(k) enrollment, expanding employer-matched 401(k) options, and helping employees create and access emergency savings plans.
“There are a number of provisions here in Secure 2.0 that will certainly help many employers help their employees retire one day,” said John Lowell, Atlanta-based partner and actuary at October Three Consulting, a consulting firm. in retirement plans. “For this to work, employers will need to use them appropriately and employees will need to use them the way they are intended.”
Secure 2.0 builds on the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act, enacted in December 2019 to improve retirement savings opportunities for workers. Among other changes, this law raised the age at which people were required to start withdrawing money from retirement accounts to 72, from 70. The new legislation would raise this age to 73 from January 1, 2023 and to 75 from January 1, 2033.
In the automatic 401(k) provision, employers would be required to automatically enroll employees in their 401(k) plan at a rate of at least 3% but no more than 10%. It would then be up to the employees to withdraw if they wish. This mandate would not apply to certain employers, including those with 10 or fewer workers, as well as new businesses that have been in operation for less than three years.
The changes would also allow employees to withdraw up to $1,000 from their retirement accounts for emergency expenses without having to pay the typical 10% tax penalty for early withdrawal if they are under age 59. Companies could also allow workers to set up an emergency savings account through automatic payroll deductions, with a cap of $2,500.
Small employers are also at the center of the provisions, which encourage them to set up retirement savings schemes for their workers. Part-time workers are also a focus: currently, these workers are allowed to participate in a workplace pension plan if they have three years of service and work at least 500 hours a year. Under the new legislation, this length of service would be reduced to two years.
Secure 2.0 would also increase the “catch-up” contribution limit for older retirement savers, raising the limit to $10,000 starting in 2025 for savers aged 60-63; allow tax-free and penalty-free transfers to Roth IRAs from 529 college savings accounts under certain conditions; and make it easier for employers to contribute to 401(k) plans on behalf of employees who choose to pay off student loans instead of saving for retirement.
The provisions aim to help employees save more and be in a better position for retirement, a feat that has been difficult for employees, especially as they have faced higher expenses and challenges financial markets due to soaring inflation, the ongoing pandemic and market volatility. Research points to a growing retirement crisis in which many
employees are not saving enough for retirementdelay their retirement or lose all hope of retiring.
Other information finds that a growing number of employees are reducing or stopping their contributions or dipping into their retirement savings.
Many industry insiders and pension organizations have been in favor of Secure 2.0, saying it will help address these challenges and more.
Still, Lowell noted, employers must continue to do more to educate and communicate good retirement practices to employees to really make a difference and influence their behavior. Otherwise, most employees won’t take advantage of opportunities that help them save more money for their after-work years.
“The best time to communicate about your retirement plan is now,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/hr-topics/benefits/pages/secure-20-retirement-overhaul-on-track.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Securing Retirement Review 2.0 on track
- Thousands of ambulance workers strike as unions accuse Steve Barclay of ‘blatant lie’ – live | Industrial action
- Dolphins exhibit hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, study suggests
- How to Avoid Flu, RSV and COVID-19 This Holiday Season
- The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Ray Tracing and Performance Modes Tested on PS5 and Xbox Series X
- Deal: HomePod Mini available at Best Buy for $79.99 in time for Christmas
- Haberman: People are sick of running to defend Trump
- Michigan State Football grabs Aaron Alexander from transfer portal
- How to get Destiny 2s Killer’s New Exotic Revision Zero Pulse Rifle
- Congress creates a loophole to give West Point football star a chance at NFL draft
- Women’s tennis shows improvement during the fall season
- 2022 review: Ukraine war, strikes and three prime ministers