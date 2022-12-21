Securing Retirement Review 2.0 on track

Big changes are coming to the US retirement system that will shape how employers provide benefits and how employees save for their after-work years.

A range of retirement provisions known as Secure 2.0 are included in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill for 2023, which was released Dec. 20. Senate and House approval is expected by the end of the week.

Some of these provisions include requiring automatic 401(k) enrollment, expanding employer-matched 401(k) options, and helping employees create and access emergency savings plans.

“There are a number of provisions here in Secure 2.0 that will certainly help many employers help their employees retire one day,” said John Lowell, Atlanta-based partner and actuary at October Three Consulting, a consulting firm. in retirement plans. “For this to work, employers will need to use them appropriately and employees will need to use them the way they are intended.”

Secure 2.0 builds on the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act, enacted in December 2019 to improve retirement savings opportunities for workers. Among other changes, this law raised the age at which people were required to start withdrawing money from retirement accounts to 72, from 70. The new legislation would raise this age to 73 from January 1, 2023 and to 75 from January 1, 2033.

In the automatic 401(k) provision, employers would be required to automatically enroll employees in their 401(k) plan at a rate of at least 3% but no more than 10%. It would then be up to the employees to withdraw if they wish. This mandate would not apply to certain employers, including those with 10 or fewer workers, as well as new businesses that have been in operation for less than three years.

The changes would also allow employees to withdraw up to $1,000 from their retirement accounts for emergency expenses without having to pay the typical 10% tax penalty for early withdrawal if they are under age 59. Companies could also allow workers to set up an emergency savings account through automatic payroll deductions, with a cap of $2,500.

Small employers are also at the center of the provisions, which encourage them to set up retirement savings schemes for their workers. Part-time workers are also a focus: currently, these workers are allowed to participate in a workplace pension plan if they have three years of service and work at least 500 hours a year. Under the new legislation, this length of service would be reduced to two years.

Secure 2.0 would also increase the “catch-up” contribution limit for older retirement savers, raising the limit to $10,000 starting in 2025 for savers aged 60-63; allow tax-free and penalty-free transfers to Roth IRAs from 529 college savings accounts under certain conditions; and make it easier for employers to contribute to 401(k) plans on behalf of employees who choose to pay off student loans instead of saving for retirement.

The provisions aim to help employees save more and be in a better position for retirement, a feat that has been difficult for employees, especially as they have faced higher expenses and challenges financial markets due to soaring inflation, the ongoing pandemic and market volatility. Research points to a growing retirement crisis in which many

employees are not saving enough for retirementdelay their retirement or lose all hope of retiring.

Other information finds that a growing number of employees are reducing or stopping their contributions or dipping into their retirement savings.

Many industry insiders and pension organizations have been in favor of Secure 2.0, saying it will help address these challenges and more.

Still, Lowell noted, employers must continue to do more to educate and communicate good retirement practices to employees to really make a difference and influence their behavior. Otherwise, most employees won’t take advantage of opportunities that help them save more money for their after-work years.

“The best time to communicate about your retirement plan is now,” he said.