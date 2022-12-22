A contrarian view of the stock market reaction to a delayed recession

The Wall Street consensus is a recession that will hurt SPX and stocks in the first half of 2023.

The consensus is usually wrong, looking back on historical stock market performance.

Our S&P 500 forecast for 2023 is contrarian based on a delayed US recession.

The Bank of Japan’s widening yield curve control also means higher interest rates for the United States.

Consensus is the most overused term in financial markets and a bastion of security for fund managers and strategists. After all, if your benchmark is one of the major global indices, in this case the S&P 500 (SPX), then consensus is where you want to be. Mutual funds and fund managers have little incentive to take left bets because failure can cost your job or your fund.

2022 hasn’t been a great year, with fund managers chasing down equity markets and largely missing the two major rallies, one in the summer and another in November.

The long USD position unwound dramatically after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release in October and we saw a huge rally in risk on the S&P 500 and others. major stock indices. That eventually petered out as the Federal Reserve (Fed) once again dashed bullish hopes.

The Federal Reserve has been very consistent this year in saying it will raise rates to fight inflation and won’t give up. However, the Fed does not have much credibility on its side and the market has repeatedly tried to guess them. We’ve had many Fed pivot rallies, but each time they’re wiped out by hard data and by the Federal Reserve itself. The most recent example came last week with a dot chart showing rates above 5% for all of 2023.

What Do Fed Funds Futures Tell Us the Federal Reserve Isn’t?

Fed funds futures (March 2023 black, June green, September blue and December 2023 red)

As we can see from the chart above of standard fed funds futures maturities, the market does not believe the Federal Reserve will push rates above 5% and hold them there. From the chart above, we can see that the market is expecting a rally through June with the fed funds for June 2023 at 4.845%, below the dot chart of 5.1%. But in September, the fed funds market is already forecasting a move to 4.75%, and by December 2023, it is forecasting a move to 4.45%.

The reason is that the bond market is betting on a recession to force the Fed to pivot.

Who do we believe: the market or the Fed?

The consensus is for a recession but not for a severe one. We can tell from analysts’ earnings estimates for the S&P 500. The forecasts have gradually come down, but not enough to predict a deep recession. They expect a rather shallow recovery, with a quick recovery due to the Fed lowering interest rates. The latest forecast is for flat EPS in 2023 and modest EPS growth in 2024.

Looking at earnings estimates for next year, it’s clear that none of the big companies are anticipating an earnings recession. This is why the risk of a decline in equities remains significant. pic.twitter.com/vCCzEf2vNN — PassedPawn.eth (@passedpawn) December 7, 2022

That said, Wall Street strategists remain very confused (when aren’t they!)

Whatever type of recession we get, if we get one, the news is not good. The average decline of the S&P 500 in a recession since 1960 is 33.6%, yuck!

Recession is always bad for stocks, but the depth of the GDP decline is meaningless as a predictor of the depth of market decline. The average recession-related decline for the S&P 500 since 1960 is 33.6%, falling from 13.9% in 1960-61 to 56.8% during the Great Financial Crisis. pic.twitter.com/Gx8SFHxJ3Y — Gina Martin Adams (@GinaMartinAdams) December 7, 2022

The crucial question therefore remains, will we have a recession?

As we showed above, it seems inevitable, but it can be delayed. Employment remains tight in the United States as well as in most other G7 countries.

Unemployment rate in the United States (Source: fred.stlouisfed.org)

In addition to tighter employment, inflation is slowing and wages are rising, so real wages are rising. Yes, my base case is that inflation is high and will remain so, but it’s definitely falling.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

The latest print of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was positive and if you take a look at the latest chart from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), it looks like GDP growth is moving in the right direction and s ‘accelerated.

Source: BEA.gov

The latest of the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNOW forecast shows fourth quarter US GDP growth at a still healthy 2.8%. With a consensus for a recession, what if it doesn’t happen? What if it was a longer-term project, similar to the 1970s. Are we in a phase of inflationary growth, and 2024 is when the real recession will begin? It would be the opposite view, or at least one of them. There is rarely money to be made by sticking with the crowd.

Real incomes rise due to the lagged effect of wage negotiations and the faster effect of falling inflation. Rising real incomes should support consumer spending and thus delay the US recession for up to a year.

Coming back to interest rates, I am writing this article just after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its shock decision to effectively abandon zero rates – or expand its control of the yield curve (YCC ). This is not good news for risky assets. Simply put, Japan is the biggest buyer of US Treasuries in the world. Remember that if buyers walk away, prices will generally drop. This action by the BoJ slightly diminishes the attractiveness of US Treasuries and means that capital will more likely return to Japan.

It should also mean that bond prices remain challenging and therefore yields and inflation should remain stable in my view. The Federal Reserve’s Pivot Theory has gotten a little tougher for 2023 after this latest BoJ change.

S&P 500 (SPX) forecast for 2023: A contrarian forecast

After all these assumptions, we now move on to the good stuff, the predictions. In trading, it is important to note that making predictions is a fool’s game. You should not be biased and let the price and the market guide you when trading. However, everyone loves a prediction, so with that caveat out of the way, here we are.

I have to say that I’m trying to go against the grain here, because that’s my nature. My baseline is that economic growth remains strong for at least the first half of 2023. The second half could see signs of a recession, but I don’t think the US will enter one.

I think the S&P 500 will top in January and then slip as panic sets in as we don’t get a pivot from the Federal Reserve. But again, just like in 2022, we will see a strong summer recovery as incomes, employment and GDP remain strong. This will take the S&P 500 to perhaps as high as 4,700. However, as 2024 looms, the second half of 2023 will be tough. Remember that markets are always looking forward and will eventually predict a 2024 recession accompanied by high interest rates, which will create a toxic combination for those who hold risky assets like stocks.

Overall, I expect a sharp decline in H2 2023, leading the S&P 500 to end the year slightly lower at 3,600.

Daily SPX

Whichever way we look at it, the options market ignores important left-field events. Like a merger or a decline. The other view that is certainly not against the grain is a crash. Option protection and SKEW do not value tail risk. But they rarely do! Hopefully my first contrary view is the most likely!

Here. Remember to trade what is in front of you, not what you want to be in front of you!