Everything you need to know about Roth IRAs





Let’s say you only have one granddaughter in her late thirties with a well-paying job. She currently has a high tax bracket. You want to leave your Roth IRA to him. Using the example above, that $100,000 Roth IRA account balance that grew to $250,000 or $675,000 in the 10-20 years after you retired can eventually be transferred to your granddaughter, which will also benefit from tax-free withdrawals, as long as you opened the account five years before your death, Reese says. Inherited Roth IRAs can have RMDs, depending on whether the beneficiary is a spouse or not. Consult a tax professional if you are inheriting a Roth IRA. The beauty of the Roth IRA is that if grandfather has money in a Roth and continues to save and invest, when the money is given to the grandchild, the heir can take the money as the his and all withdrawals are completely tax-free, Reese says. The wealth transfer occurs without the IRS getting their hands on the money. Cash options Having a tax-free source of income, like the Roth IRA, also provides cash flow options. While retirees can start getting Social Security as early as age 62 (albeit with reduced benefits), your monthly payment will be significantly higher if you delay taking your benefits until past age. pension at full rate (FRA). In fact, the IRS will increase your monthly payment by 8% each year you suspend taking Social Security beyond your FRA, until age 70. So where did the Roth IRA come from? If you can make tax-free withdrawals from your Roth IRA, you can push back the date you start taking Social Security and take advantage of the annual 8% increase in your monthly Social Security check. There’s no other investment that guarantees an 8% return like delaying Social Security, Reese says. Plus, by taking income from your Roth IRA to meet your cash flow needs, you won’t inadvertently put yourself in a higher tax bracket, as you might if you took money out of an IRA. traditional or 401(k), which are taxed on normal income. rates, adds Reese. The Roth IRA is a great way to bridge the income gap between the day you retire and the day you take Social Security, Reese says. If you have a traditional IRA, converting to a Roth IRA could also make financial sense. For one thing, with the stock and bond markets currently depressed, the value of your existing IRA is likely lower than it was at the start of 2022. This means there will likely be a smaller gain, and therefore , a lower tax impact when you make the Roth conversion. Generally speaking, the best time to make a Roth IRA conversion is when you have a drop in your taxable income or your taxable income is negative for some reason, says Kelly Wright, director of financial planning at Verdence Capital Advisors. The so-called low-tax years can happen when, for example, you’re well into retirement and your income is lower, or you have a massive medical deduction for dental care or some kind of huge loss in your books. If any of these factors are working in your favor, you’d better do a Roth conversion now and pay little or no tax, says Wright. And you will also get tax-free withdrawals in the future.

