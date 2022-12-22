The Postal Service will buy 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028





Diving Brief: US Postal Service to acquire and use at least 66,000 battery-electric vehicles by 2028, agency says announcementTuesday. As many as 45,000 of these vehicles will be electric versions of the Postal Services’ next-generation delivery vehicles.

The effort is part of the Postal Service’s $9.6 billion plan to replace its aging fleet of more than 220,000 vehicles. The new delivery vehicles will start hitting the streets by the end of 2023, the agency said. The Postal Service will purchase 106,000 new vehicles, including electric vehicles, by 2028, and by 2026 all next-generation vehicles delivered will be electric.

Postmaster Louis DeJoy said in a statement that the passage of the Cut Inflation Act gave the Postal Service the funding it needed to go electric.The $3 billion provided by Congress has significantly reduced the risk associated with accelerating the implementation of national infrastructure needed to electrify our delivery fleet, he said. Overview of the dive: Agency actions align with federal, state, and local government initiatives to decarbonize the transportation sector. The Postal Service initially unveiled its plan to replace the delivery fleet in 2021, but has been criticized by the White House, environmentalists and others because only 10% of vehicles would have been electric. In February, the US Environmental Protection Agency said the plan was off with President Joe Bidens’ climate agenda and called on the Postal Service to conduct a new environmental review. Biden signed an executive order in December 2021 calling for most federal vehicle purchases to be zero emissions by 2035, but excluded the post officeaccording to the US Government Accountability Office. The Postal Service announced in March that it would buy 50,000 new delivery vehicles from contractor Oshkosh Defense, at least 20% of which would be electric. In July, the agency announced that it would conduct a new environmental impact analysis and that at least half of its new delivery vehicles would be electric. The Postal Service also said in July that it would purchase an additional 34,500 electric vehicles from other automakers. In Tuesday’s press release, the agency defended its original decision, saying it was expressly designed to provide the Postal Service with the flexibility to acquire significantly more [electric delivery vehicles] if financial and operational circumstances permit. ERI funding enabled the Postal Service to make this commitment, DeJoy said. EV advocates celebrate latest efforts to electrify postal services. The U.S. federal fleet is the largest fleet of vehicles in the world, and the USPS delivery fleet is the largest and most recognizable fleet within it, said Ben Prochazka, executive director of the Electrification Coalition, a electric vehicle advocacy group A declaration. This decision further signals that electricity will power not only the next generation of passenger vehicles, but also medium and heavy-duty vehicles. In addition to purchasing new vehicles, the Postal Service will attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by streamlining its operations. What is less widely understood is that our grid modernization initiative is necessary to enable this vehicle electrification and will also provide significant cost and carbon emission reductions in other ways, DeJoy said in a statement. . One of the main goals of our modernization effort is to reduce inefficient transportation and improve distribution operations, which translates to far less air freight and far fewer truck trips. The Postal Service will release a draft of its new environmental impact statement by May, according to the press release.

