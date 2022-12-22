Business
Porsche and the decline of the German stock market
When German sports car maker Porsche floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a $75 billion initial public offering in September, Deutsche Brse chief executive Theo Weimer hailed a historic day. . Weimer was right, but in a different sense than he had in mind.
Europe’s largest ever listing by market capitalization will be a rare hurray amid the German stock market’s decline in recent years.
Less than a month after the IPO of Porsche, Dax’s largest member by value, Linde announced in October that it would withdraw from the Frankfurt stock exchange. Linde will instead focus on the New York Stock Exchange, arguing that its listing in Germany has dampened its valuation.
Germany’s most striking business success story, Mainz-based biotech group BioNTech, didn’t even bother to list in Frankfurt. The inventor of one of the two main Covid vaccines chose the Nasdaq for listing in 2019. The decision was very rational, as US companies trade at significantly higher valuation multiples.
One of Germany’s great tech hopefuls, Wirecard, collapsed in 2020 in one of Europe’s biggest post-war accounting frauds, with its former chief executive Markus Braun currently on trial in Munich.
Such blows left a German stock market long on historical company names, shorter on momentum and innovation. Of the 40 blue chip companies listed in the country’s main Dax index, 23 can trace their corporate roots to the 1800s or earlier. Only two companies from the real estate group Vonovia and the online retailer Zalando have been founded in this century.
If the enlargement of the Dax from 30 to 40 companies following the Wirecard scandal suggests a greater variety, the index is in reality still dominated by a few large industrial conglomerates and their spin-offs: Siemens (four companies), Volkswagen /Porsche (three), Mercedes (two), Fresenius (two) and Bayer (two).
Dax’s long history of underperforming global stock markets began long before German industry lost access to cheap Russian gas this year. Over the past five years, the Dax has risen 6% while the MSCI World index has gained 18% over the same period. In the United States, the S&P 500 index rose 42% over the same period. Another telling benchmark is that at $1.6 billion, the combined market capitalization of Germany’s 40 largest listed companies is one-fifth less than that of Apple, which is valued at $2.1 billion. .
The reasons for this relative decline are manifold. One is a lack of innovation despite Germany’s strengths in engineering and manufacturing. In the World Intellectual Property Organization’s 2022 innovation rankings, Europe’s largest economy ranks eighth, behind countries like Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom. .
It’s not hard to wonder if an instinctive addiction to defending old business models hasn’t prevented the development of many new ideas. Take the German auto industry, which accounts for one-fifth of Dax’s stock market value. These companies have been slow to react to the switch to electric vehicles and have lobbied against stricter emission rules. VW and allegedly Mercedes have even rigged emissions data as they struggle to meet regulatory limits.
Another problem is Germany’s two-tier corporate governance system, a management board that manages operations and a supervisory board that oversees executives. Half of the members of the supervisory board under German law are employee representatives. This can lead to a more consensual approach to decision-making in areas that may affect employment. In many companies, the chairman of the supervisory board is also a former CEO, who might be loyal to existing corporate strategies rather than new approaches.
And in general, underperforming CEOs can resist shareholder pressure to quit or change strategy. Take Bayer, which was able to embark on its ill-fated $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2016 despite fierce shareholder opposition, and without putting the deal to a vote at its annual meeting. In 2019, Bayer chief executive Werner Baumann retained his position despite shareholders voting 55% against ratifying management actions. It’s still there despite the company’s shares having fallen 43% since the deal was announced. Bayer’s $48 billion market value is still far below what was paid for Monsanto.
Much more thought needs to be done to rectify the decline in German markets, but improving corporate governance and shareholder rights would be a good place to start.
