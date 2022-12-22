China and Japan show cautious optimism, Indian stocks fall





Asia-Pacific markets reduce BOJ-related losses despite mixed news from China and Japan.

Falling Treasury yields and stimulus hopes add to the positive mood.

Hong Kong braces for best race in two weeks as China unveils growth-friendly policies.

RBI’s rejection of an abrupt pause in the rate hike path is weighing on Indian equities. Asian stocks rose, mostly positive, as traders cheered lower Treasury yields and bullish headlines from regional leaders China and Japan. In doing so, equity traders are also benefiting from a lack of major data/events while ignoring Covid-related market fears. While painting the mood, the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity index extends the previous day’s rebound, up nearly 1.0% intraday, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds half a percent to 26,505 ahead of Thursday’s European session. The Japanese government is revising its growth forecast for fiscal year 2023 from the previous forecast made in July,” Reuters said. In the same vein, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida’s comments prompted local industries to invest 100 trillion Japanese yen as soon as possible. On the other hand, Chinese policymakers brace for growth-friendly measures as hospitals in Shanghai monitor more virus cases. Along the same lines, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) could pledge to help weather a slump in the local real estate market. With that in mind, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 2.55% intraday to lead the region’s winners while India’s BSE Sensex is down 0.40% intraday to reverse the trend. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dismissal of market concerns about halting rate hikes, citing inflation fears in its latest monetary policy meeting minutes, appears to be weighing on Indian equities. Australian stocks ignore fears of a slowdown in spending, as conveyed by local banks, while those in New Zealand encourage optimism in Beijing to print daily gains. On a broader front, S&P 500 futures are up 0.30% intraday to 3,916, while 10-year US Treasury yields remain depressed around 3.65%, extending the decline in the watch over the monthly peak. Given the holiday mood, markets could see some lackluster moves, but final impressions of US gross domestic product (GDP) and core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) details for the third quarter (Q3) could entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE price index. for November, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. That said, US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% annualized growth in the third quarter, while the Core PCE is also expected to meet the initial forecast of 4.6% QoQ over the indicated period.

