Editorial. Stock buybacks are best kept off the stock market road





The decision by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to phase out share buyback through stock exchanges is good for investors as it will help prevent undue price distortions that normally occur during the offer period. The market regulator acts on the recommendation of the Keki Mistry committee responsible for reviewing the regulation of redemptions. The Mistry Committees report pointed out that redemptions through the secondary market are not in the interest of investors since investors’ acceptance of shares is not proportional to their holding, the long redemption periods testify excessive stock price volatility and investors may not even know whether the stock was purchased by the company or by someone else. The regulator may also be concerned that some promoters are using this route to stimulate falling stock prices. SEBI has established a glide path to phase out the swap lane in which the maximum limit on redemptions will be reduced from the current level of 15% of capital and reserves to 0% by April 1, 2025, and the time to complete the offer will also be reduced in the same way. The regulator is also trying to dissuade promoters by imposing that 75% of the funds intended for the offer must be used, against 50% previously stipulated. A separate window must now be opened on the exchanges for these redemptions, so that there is more transparency. Although SEBI decided to close the stock market lane for takeovers, it left the bidding lane open to promoters wishing to buy shares back from investors. This path is fairer because the share acceptance rate ensures that each investor has the opportunity to offer their share to the company. SEBI is also trying to make this route more attractive to investors by reducing the offer completion period by 18 days, allowing companies to revise the offer price up to one day before the record date and by mandating proper publicity of the takeover offer on exchanges and the company’s website. The Center should heed SEBI’s concern about how the rules for taxing share buybacks hurt small shareholders. Making gains taxable in the hands of the shareholder will ensure that company funds are not misused to pay taxes on behalf of promoters. Even promoters of some well-known companies have recently benefited from this tax rule to the detriment of small shareholders. The SEBI Board has also established rules to improve the governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as exchanges, clearing houses and depositories. The shortcomings of ITNs were exposed in the NSE roommate scam. SEBI’s proposal to divide these institutions into three independent vertical critical operations; regulation, compliance and risk management; and other functions will hopefully lead to greater efficiency. Similarly, asking exchanges to frame a policy for selecting key management personnel and sharing data will help build more credible and robust ITNs in India. TO SHARE Copy link

Posted on December 21, 2022

