Protalix BioTherapeutics to Delist Its Common Shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American

CARMIEL, Israel, December 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant protein therapeutics produced by its owner company ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that the Company’s management and Board of Directors have determined that it is in the Company’s best interests to voluntarily withdraw its common stock from Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the “TASE”).

The Company believes that delisting its common stock from TASE will allow management to better focus on the Company’s core capital market and reduce its operating costs, as the Company will only be subject to one set listing rules and regulations. Accordingly, the Company requested that the TASE immediately initiate the delisting process.

“At this stage of the Company’s development, we believe it is in the best interest of our company and its shareholders that we focus our trading activity on a single exchange,” said Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix. “We thank all of the investors who have traded our common stock on the TASE.”

Based on applicable Israeli law, the Company expects the delisting of its ordinary shares from TASE to be effective three months from the date of the request. During this period, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TASE.

Trading of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American will not be affected by this decision and the Company will remain subject to the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the NYSE American applicable to listed companies. All common stock of the Company traded on the TASE is expected to be transferred to the NYSE American once the TASE delisting becomes effective.

The Company is not aware of any technical or substantial impediment to trading of the Company’s securities on the NYSE American following its delisting from the TASE.

An announcement regarding delisting procedure and timeline will follow when available. The Company will continue to file public reports and make public disclosures in accordance with the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and NYSE American after the delisting.

Holders of ordinary shares of the Company through an Israeli broker, bank or other agent are encouraged to contact such broker, bank or other agent with any questions regarding the transfer of shares to a US account based on the NYSE.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is ​​a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed by its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a protein produced by a plant cell-based suspension expression system. Protalix’s unique expression system represents a novel method for developing recombinant proteins on an industrial scale.

ProCellEx’s first Protalix product, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and subsequently by regulatory authorities in other countries. Protalix has licensed worldwide rights to develop and commercialize taliglucerase alfa to Pfizer Inc., excluding Brazilwhere Protalix retains all rights.

Protalix’s development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human protein Galactosidase A for the treatment of of Fabry; alidornase alfa or PRX110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX115, a recombinant pegylated uricase expressed in plant cells for the treatment of severe gout; PRX119, a long-acting plant cell-expressed DNase I for the treatment of NET-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, both in United States and outside United Statesfor the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Forward-looking statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not strictly historical, all such statements are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms “expect” , “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “would”, “should”, and “intend”, and other words or expressions of similar significance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations about those future outcomes.Drug discovery and development involves a high degree of risk and the end results of a clinical trial may be e different from the preliminary results of the clinical trial. Factors that could cause material differences include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with any transactions we may undertake in the public or private capital markets to raise capital to fund future research and development activities, overhead and administrative and working capital; risks relating to the amount and adequacy of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits; risks relating to our ability to make scheduled principal payments, pay interest or refinance our outstanding notes or other indebtedness; and other factors described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update this information, except as required by law.

