Futu Announces Proposed Dual Primary Stock Quotation
HONG KONG, 22 Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Futu Holdings Limited (Futu or the Company) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading technology-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced the proposed listing primary double of its Class A Ordinary Shares, par value of US$0.00001 per share (the Shares) by way of listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). The US Depositary Shares (the ADSs), each representing eight of the Company’s shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (the Nasdaq).
The Company received a letter of approval in principle of its listing application from the SEHK on 21 December 2022 (Hong Kong time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the main board of the SEHK. The listing document relating to the proposed dual primary listing of the Shares by way of an initial public offering of the SEHK (the listing document) was published on the website of the SEHK on 22 December 2022 (Hong Kong time ). Subject to final SEHK approval, the shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on December 30, 2022 (Hong Kong time) under stock code 3588. The shares will trade in board lots of 100 Shares. In the dual primary listing on the SEHK Main Board, the shares listed on the SEHK Main Board will be fully fungible with the Nasdaq-listed ADSs.
With respect to the dual primary listing offered to the Main Board of the SEHK, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited act as joint sponsors, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited acts as sole financial adviser. . In addition, the Company has appointed HSBC Securities Brokers (Asia) Limited as Designated Securities Broker and Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited as Alternate Designated Securities Broker to enter into transition agreements and other business arrangements for good faith and arm’s length conditions with a view to contributing liquidity to meet the demand for Shares in Hong Kong and to maintain an orderly market for a period of one month from 30 December 2022 (time of Hong Kong).
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy securities of the Company, and there will be no offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which a such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
The Company has made arrangements with its principal share register in the Cayman Islands and the Hong Kong share register for the removal of a portion of its shares (which includes all shares represented by ADSs) from its share register of Cayman Islands and its transfer to its share register in Hong Kong. register at no additional cost to shareholders prior to registration on the SEHK Main Board. Please refer to the section entitled Marketplace Provisions to Facilitate Hong Kong Transactions of the Listing Document for further details.
About Futu Holdings Limited
Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is a cutting-edge technology company transforming the investment experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, seeking a huge opportunity to facilitate a unique shift in the wealth management industry and create a digital gateway to broader financial services. The Company provides investment services through its proprietary digital platforms, futubull and desire, each of which is a highly integrated application accessible via any mobile device, tablet or desktop computer. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution which allows its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures on various markets, as well as as margin financing and securities lending. Futu has also integrated social media tools to create a user-centric network and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as will, expectation, anticipation, future, intention, plans, beliefs, estimates and other statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict. and many of which are beyond Futus’ control. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. . Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futus’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: future objectives and strategies; Future expansion plans; Future business developments, financial condition and results of operations; future expectations regarding market demand for and acceptance of its credit products; Future expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, commodity suppliers and other parties with whom it does business; general economic and commercial conditions; and assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futus’ filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
