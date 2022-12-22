Business
What will happen to the stock market next year according to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs
Investors ready to turn the page on the worst year for equities since the global financial crisis should prepare for more pain as 2023 approaches.
That’s the direct message from top strategists at Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and others, who warn stocks face further declines in the first half as corporate earnings succumb to weaker economic growth. and still very high inflation, and central banks remain resolutely hawkish.
The second half will mark a rally once the Federal Reserve stops raising rates, they say, but it will likely be a moderate rebound that will still leave stocks only moderately higher than at the end of the year. 2022.
The risks equity markets have faced this year are not over and that makes me nervous about the outlook, especially in the first half, said Mislav Matejka, global equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., in an interview.
The average target of 22 strategists polled by Bloomberg is for the S&P 500 to end next year at 4,078 points, about 7% above current levels. The most optimistic forecast is for a 24% increase, while the bearish view sees it falling 11%. In Europe, a similar survey on14 strategistsprojected average gains of around 5% for the Stoxx 600.
The cautious central case reflects the mountain of challenges from monetary tightening to war in Ukraine and Europeenergy crisis. The first of these has already helped stifle a recent stock market rally.
Even the best inflation news comes with a big caveat, because it hasn’t distracted central banks from their goal of getting it under control. Belligerent tones from the Fed and the European Central Bank last week triggered sharp declines in stocks and reminded investors that the timing of the long-awaited policy change will not be easy.
If this message was not already getting across, the Bank of Japanhammered homeTuesday with a shock adjustment to its bond yield policy.
Be certain,consecutive years down are rarefor US equities, so after this year’s fall, there is only a slim chance that they will register annual declines again in 2023. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has only fallen for two consecutive years four times: the Great Depression, World War II, the oil crisis of the 1970s and the bursting of the dot-com bubble at the start of this century.
The JPMorgans team expects the S&P 500 to fall back toward lows seen in 2022 before a Fed pivot fuels a second-half rebound that will leave it about 10% above current levels. At its worst point this year, in October, the index had fallen 25% to 3,577 points.
The best fund managers are alsoto predicta tough start to 2023, with gains that will be skewed in the second half, according to a Bloomberg News survey published this month.
For those taking an optimistic view, they can point to the resilience of the US economy, a slower pace of interest rate increases, and China’s reopening after strict Covid lockdowns.
But despite all this, one of the main consensus views among strategists is that stock markets do not yet reflect a generally pessimistic economic outlook.
Goldman Sachs’ Christian Mueller-Glissmann and Cecilia Mariotti said late last month that their model implied a 39% chance of slowing US growth over the next 12 months, but risk assets did not assess than an 11% probability.
Morgan Stanleys Michael Wilson, a stalwart bear who ranked No. 1 in this year’s survey of institutional investors, sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 21% further in the first quarter. A subsequent rally will see the index end the year at around 3,900 points, implying gains of around 2% from its Monday close.
Corporate profits are tied to the deteriorating economic outlook. While earnings have shown surprising resilience to runaway inflation in 2022, they are set to tumble next year as pressure on margins intensifies and weaker demand poses risk increased stagflation.
Wilson warned this week that the fall in profits could match that seen during the 2008 financial crisis, and that this is not priced in to stocks.
A survey by Bank of America Corp. also showed that fund managers expect a deteriorating earnings outlook next year, which made them more positive on bonds relative to stocks. Their relative positioning in equities versus fixed income is at its lowest since 2009.
We don’t expect this year’s constructive growth backdrop to persist into 2023, said Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, strategist at JPMorgan and No. 2 in the survey of institutional investors. He expects profits to fall 9% in the United States, 10% in the euro zone and 4% in Japan.
According to Goldman Sachs strategist Sharon Bell, the decline in profits in Europe may not be as severe as in typical recessions. Where past contractions have seen profits fall by around 30%, the decline could be limited to 8% this time, in part due to the boost given to luxury and mining companies by the easing of lockdowns in China. of Covid.
In Asia, Beijing’s abandonment of its Covid Zero policy has also improved the outlook for equities there.
Morgan Stanley strategists, including Jonathan Garner, remain overweight emerging market stocks relative to developed markets as they are more confident a new bull cycle is beginning. The Nomura Holdings Inc. team, meanwhile, said recessions in the West will allow Asia to outperform as stocks there offer cheaper valuations and better fundamental prospects.
2023 is a year when global growth forecasts have taken a big hit, said Mehvish Ayub, senior investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. It’s an uncertain outlook underway with plenty of volatility to navigate. The actions still remain contested.
Our new weekly newsletter Impact Report examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s leaders. Subscribe here.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2022/12/21/what-will-happen-stock-market-next-year-goldman-sachs-jp-morgan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Director Rohit Shetty speaks out against people who degrade Bollywood
- What will happen to the stock market next year according to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs
- Ian Holloway is bizarrely seen as the manager of England’s Battle of the Brits tennis team
- January 6 committee witnesses’ most damning quotes about Trump – Rolling Stone
- Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway | Entertainment
- The new chabot is code red for Google’s search business
- How virtual clothes could help solve the fashion waste problem
- Narendra Modi is “the father of New India”, Gandhi is…”: Amruta Fadnavis | Latest India News
- Turkey raises minimum wage to dampen inflation ahead of vote
- Thousands of UK ambulance workers strike as public urged to avoid danger
- Imran Khan declared constitutional right to dissolve assemblies, Bajwa guilty of economic crisis – PressWire18
- 59 Actors Who Won Hollywood Star of the Year