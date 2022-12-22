What will happen to the stock market next year according to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

Investors ready to turn the page on the worst year for equities since the global financial crisis should prepare for more pain as 2023 approaches.

That’s the direct message from top strategists at Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and others, who warn stocks face further declines in the first half as corporate earnings succumb to weaker economic growth. and still very high inflation, and central banks remain resolutely hawkish.

The second half will mark a rally once the Federal Reserve stops raising rates, they say, but it will likely be a moderate rebound that will still leave stocks only moderately higher than at the end of the year. 2022.

The risks equity markets have faced this year are not over and that makes me nervous about the outlook, especially in the first half, said Mislav Matejka, global equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., in an interview.

The average target of 22 strategists polled by Bloomberg is for the S&P 500 to end next year at 4,078 points, about 7% above current levels. The most optimistic forecast is for a 24% increase, while the bearish view sees it falling 11%. In Europe, a similar survey on14 strategistsprojected average gains of around 5% for the Stoxx 600.

The cautious central case reflects the mountain of challenges from monetary tightening to war in Ukraine and Europeenergy crisis. The first of these has already helped stifle a recent stock market rally.

Even the best inflation news comes with a big caveat, because it hasn’t distracted central banks from their goal of getting it under control. Belligerent tones from the Fed and the European Central Bank last week triggered sharp declines in stocks and reminded investors that the timing of the long-awaited policy change will not be easy.

If this message was not already getting across, the Bank of Japanhammered homeTuesday with a shock adjustment to its bond yield policy.

Be certain,consecutive years down are rarefor US equities, so after this year’s fall, there is only a slim chance that they will register annual declines again in 2023. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has only fallen for two consecutive years four times: the Great Depression, World War II, the oil crisis of the 1970s and the bursting of the dot-com bubble at the start of this century.

The JPMorgans team expects the S&P 500 to fall back toward lows seen in 2022 before a Fed pivot fuels a second-half rebound that will leave it about 10% above current levels. At its worst point this year, in October, the index had fallen 25% to 3,577 points.

The best fund managers are alsoto predicta tough start to 2023, with gains that will be skewed in the second half, according to a Bloomberg News survey published this month.

For those taking an optimistic view, they can point to the resilience of the US economy, a slower pace of interest rate increases, and China’s reopening after strict Covid lockdowns.

But despite all this, one of the main consensus views among strategists is that stock markets do not yet reflect a generally pessimistic economic outlook.

Goldman Sachs’ Christian Mueller-Glissmann and Cecilia Mariotti said late last month that their model implied a 39% chance of slowing US growth over the next 12 months, but risk assets did not assess than an 11% probability.

Morgan Stanleys Michael Wilson, a stalwart bear who ranked No. 1 in this year’s survey of institutional investors, sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 21% further in the first quarter. A subsequent rally will see the index end the year at around 3,900 points, implying gains of around 2% from its Monday close.

Corporate profits are tied to the deteriorating economic outlook. While earnings have shown surprising resilience to runaway inflation in 2022, they are set to tumble next year as pressure on margins intensifies and weaker demand poses risk increased stagflation.

Wilson warned this week that the fall in profits could match that seen during the 2008 financial crisis, and that this is not priced in to stocks.

A survey by Bank of America Corp. also showed that fund managers expect a deteriorating earnings outlook next year, which made them more positive on bonds relative to stocks. Their relative positioning in equities versus fixed income is at its lowest since 2009.

We don’t expect this year’s constructive growth backdrop to persist into 2023, said Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, strategist at JPMorgan and No. 2 in the survey of institutional investors. He expects profits to fall 9% in the United States, 10% in the euro zone and 4% in Japan.

According to Goldman Sachs strategist Sharon Bell, the decline in profits in Europe may not be as severe as in typical recessions. Where past contractions have seen profits fall by around 30%, the decline could be limited to 8% this time, in part due to the boost given to luxury and mining companies by the easing of lockdowns in China. of Covid.

In Asia, Beijing’s abandonment of its Covid Zero policy has also improved the outlook for equities there.

Morgan Stanley strategists, including Jonathan Garner, remain overweight emerging market stocks relative to developed markets as they are more confident a new bull cycle is beginning. The Nomura Holdings Inc. team, meanwhile, said recessions in the West will allow Asia to outperform as stocks there offer cheaper valuations and better fundamental prospects.

2023 is a year when global growth forecasts have taken a big hit, said Mehvish Ayub, senior investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. It’s an uncertain outlook underway with plenty of volatility to navigate. The actions still remain contested.