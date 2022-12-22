How to Manage Stock Market Volatility at Any Stage of Investing





Comment this story Comment Right after Thanksgiving, I started checking my 401(k) account. It was still down from a year ago, but things were looking up. My optimism came too soon, the irritability and dizziness returning as my retirement balance surged and then plummeted. Like all year round, the stock market makes me seasick. Better-than-expected inflation developments last week helped stocks rise, Ameriprise Financial chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene noted in his latest market outlook report for the year. Prices cooled last month, raising hopes that inflation is slowing Year-on-year inflation hit 7.1% in November, down slightly from 7.7% the previous month. Could this be the start of better returns, I dared to hope, as my retirement account grew? The Federal Reserve, as expected, raised its benchmark interest rate, adding that rate hikes to fight inflation would continue through 2023. Then weaker-than-expected retail sales in November and l Weakening manufacturing and services activity weighed on investor confidence, dragging the stock market down. again. Equities may have even more recalibration to do in the near term, which could keep volatility high in early 2023, Saglimbene said. Stocks fall amid disappointing retail sales and inflation fears I regularly consult with a panel of financial experts to help you and me put things into long-term perspective. I went back and revisited what they said at the start of the year as the stock market delivered deep declines. Their advice has not changed. Here’s what to do if you’re feeling uneasy about recent market turbulence. You are a young investor. Time is on your side. If you’re a long way from retirement, don’t worry, said Dan Egan, managing director of behavioral finance and investing for Betterment, a digital investment consultancy. Focus on what can help you save more effectively and keep pouring money into tax-efficient accounts or a 401(k) matching account. Keep the market buying average, recommended Ernest Burley, certified financial planner and owner of Maryland-based Burley Insurance and Financial Services. With cost averaging, you regularly invest a fixed amount, regardless of the price of the investment. When the market is down and you continue to invest, you buy at lower prices. Don’t let short-term volatility hijack your focus and strategy to achieve long-term gains, Burley said. If you’re young and won’t be using your retirement plans for a long time, keep investing aggressively, said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner who founded Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. Now is the time to add to your retirement account, even if the market is down, McClanahan said. But to avoid the temptation to tap into that money, make sure you have a savings fund for emergencies, as well as house and car purchases, she said. What we learned about the economy in 2022 You are 15 or older until you retire. Stop looking at the daily fluctuations of the markets, which will only add to your anxiety. As with seasickness, Egan said, find a more stable fixed point and pay attention to it. Not bailing out the stock market, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for The bank rate. The market will eventually bounce back and you want to be on the train, not on the platform, when it leaves the station, McBride said. A broad stock index fund is the way to go because it minimizes your costs and most investors fail to beat the market anyway. Look into areas that reduce risk in your portfolio, Saglimbene said, including high-quality stocks and bonds, as well as income-generating investments. And McClanahan said the key to successful investing is knowing how much risk you can afford to take and committing to keeping assets you don’t need for a long time invested in the stock market through thick and thin. Long-term, slow and steady stock buying beats trying to time market declines, experts say You are a few years away from retirement. If you’re worried about having enough income when you retire, consider delaying your retirement date if possible. If you’re about to retire and the markets are down, it may be worth working a few extra years for the markets to recover, Egan said. Beginning to retire when the markets are down can reduce the income you have available. Egan pointed out that working longer has a triple benefit. You get more savings. You have fewer years to cover. Your wallet has time to recover. Now is the time to build an emergency fund so that if you retire and the stock market dips, you can tap into that money until things stabilize. If you’re getting closer to the cut at work, you should be less aggressively invested, McClanahan said. Make sure you understand how much savings you need to be able to stop working. When the stock market is crazy, invest like a millionaire you are retired. You should review the specific holdings in your investment portfolios. Choosing value-based strategies, dividend-paying stocks and grouping approaches can help you navigate multiple market scenarios, Saglimbene said. When using the bucket approach, a short-term bucket of high-quality cash and fixed income securities can help you meet day-to-day expenses when markets are down, while your bucket longer term can stay invested in both bull and bear markets, he said. Whatever moves you make, take the time to think about the consequences. As I wrote in early 2022, following the stock market’s daily drops will only make you sick or challenge emotions that will likely lead to long-term losses.

