The New York Stock Exchange announces an unprecedented year of activity in 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced the culmination of an unprecedented year of activity at 11 Wall Street, including a industry-leading number of transfers, the largest IPO of the year, and new initiatives driving innovation and thought leadership in US capital markets.

The NYSE led the industry in listing transfers in 2022, recording 34 transfers to the NYSE as of December 20, 2022, the highest number since 2002. These transfers brought $83 billion in additional market capitalization to the NYSE. They included U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL), RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC), Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL), Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC), Silgan Holdings (SLGN) and Kinetik Holdings (NYSE: KNTK ).

There is unparalleled value attributed to NYSE-listed companies, and in 2022 we have laser-focused on serving our community of innovators, said NYSE President Lynn Martin. In a year marked by significant market volatility, our marketplace model, community and platform delivered substantial cost savings to issuers and generated an extraordinary level of excitement and activity in our iconic home. of 11 Wall Street.

Issuers who transfer to the NYSE benefit in several important ways. These include the unique floor-based trading model, which provides superior market quality with tighter spreads and lower volatility. Benefits also include membership in a community of more than 2,400 of the world’s largest companies and visibility in the heart of the world’s financial capital that is only possible at the iconic headquarters of the New York Stock Exchange at 11 Wall Street. in Lower Manhattan. Over 300 issuers have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing over $1 trillion in current market value.

The NYSE also hosted the largest U.S. IPO of 2022, with Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) raising $1.7 billion. Despite a quiet year for new listings due to market volatility and other factors, issuers continued to turn to the NYSE for the largest and most complex transactions. The NYSE hosted three of the top five operating companies’ five IPOs of 2022.

During the year, the NYSE also received regulatory approval on updated rules for direct listings with a capital raise. The NYSE pioneered this model in 2018, when regulators approved exchanges’ proposed rules for direct listings, leading to Spotify’s groundbreaking first-ever direct listing (NYSE: SPOT). Additionally, the NYSE pioneered direct listing with a capital raise, receiving initial approval for this model in 2020.

The NYSE hosted a solid slate of notable events in 2022 as the exchange building returned to pre-Covid standards. Some of the headline-grabbing moments included visits by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a virtual ringer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who visited CEOs of listed companies under the auspices of the NYSE Institute, which launched earlier in the year. A total of 20 world leaders have visited the NYSE in 2022, including six sitting heads of state, and the exchange has signed five memorandums of understanding to collaborate with other global exchanges.

The NYSE also continued to focus on ESG, a top priority for listed companies, with the launch of the NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council, which includes members from many listed companies, and the advancements of the NYSE Board Advisory Council, which helps to identify various candidates for the Board of Directors. seats.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure. The NYSE Group equity exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National – trade more volume in US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE stock exchange, is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About intercontinental exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that provide our clients with access to critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Tradesincluding the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income securities data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics and platforms that help our clients take advantage of opportunities and operate more effectively. To ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the residential mortgage process in the United States, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

