Takeovers: why Sebi is phasing out the stock market and its impact on shareholders





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to phase out the repurchase of shares of listed companies through exchange. The regulator favors the repurchase of shares by companies from shareholders on a proportional basis through the takeover bid as this is considered more fair, transparent and just.

What is the stock market history? Under the exchange lane, a company can only redeem shares on exchanges with nationwide trading terminals. The redemption of shares is carried out only by the order matching mechanism. In this method, promoters or people controlling a company are not allowed to participate. Paytm, which saw a 76% drop in its share price after its IPO last year, recently decided to go the open market route via the stock market method of buying back shares, which must be completed within a maximum of 6 months. While TCS, which has recently made share buybacks, used the tender route, Infosys opted for the stock market method for its recent buyout. Why is Sebi against the trade route? According to the recommendations of the committee led by Keki Mistry, set up by Sebi to review the regulation of buyouts, within the framework of the exchange route, it is possible that the entire transaction of a shareholder is matched with the order of purchase made by the company, thus depriving other shareholders of availing themselves of the benefit of the purchase. This goes against the principle of fair treatment, which is the basis of all company actions. According to Sebi Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, the bidding route is the fairest route for takeovers. The other avenues are vulnerable to favoritism because no one really knows that in the exchange mechanism, when the company is going to come and buy back shares and only a few people can be aware of it, and the benefits can accrue to those few people. So, this (exchange buyout) is not a fair mechanism, Buch said after the Sebi board meeting. When will the exchange lane be removed? As recommended by the Keki Mistry Committee, Sebi will phase out stock repurchase effective April 1, 2025. Many experts have called Sebis’ decision to phase out stock repurchase a positive as it will give all shareholders an opportunity to participate. The objective of this approach is to make the buyout process more robust, efficient, transparent and shareholder-friendly. What is a takeover bid? A take-over bid means an offer made by a company to repurchase its own shares or other specified securities through a letter of offer from holders of shares or other specified securities of the company. Redemption is made on a pro rata basis according to the redemption ratio, and additional shares tendered beyond the prescribed redemption ratio are accepted if there are shares not accepted. This is a fixed price buyout offer. What are the changes to the bidding system? Sebi reduced by 18 days the deadline for carrying out the takeover by public purchase offer, by eliminating the obligation to file a draft offer letter with it. It also allowed an upward revision of the redemption price up to one business day before the record date. What is a share buyback? When a listed company buys back its own shares from existing shareholders, it is called a stock buyback, also known as a stock buyback. The process reduces the number of shares outstanding in the open market over a period of time, which can lead to better valuation and better earnings per share (EPS). Currently, a company can repurchase its shares from shareholders on a pro rata basis through a tender offer, or on the open market through a bookmaking process, or from odd lot holders. The maximum limit for any redemption is 25% or less of a company’s total paid-up capital and free reserves. How will shareholders benefit? According to Yash Ashar, Partner and Head of Capital Markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the whole buyback process via the stock markets may or may not have benefited retail investors, as they may not have known when the buyback had taken place. location. With the tender offer process being the only process underway, all shareholders would now have the opportunity to participate in the takeover. Especially since takeover bids also require a reservation for smaller shareholders, Ashar said. “In a way, it democratizes the process and creates a fair and equitable platform,” he said.

