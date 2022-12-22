Business
Stocks fall after Wednesday’s rally
US stocks fell Thursday morning as a rally from the previous session failed to hold and December’s selloff resumed.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost 175 points, or 0.5%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 1.1%.
Movements come after the three main averages recorded gains of more than 1.5% on Wednesdayboosted by a rebound in consumer sentiment towards inflation and the wider economy and positive earnings from Nike (OF) which has, at least temporarily, dampened fears about the outlook for businesses.
Bad results from Micron Technology (IN), however, soured the mood. America’s largest memory chip maker warned of glut in semiconductor market and expects a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter as a result. The company also revealed a series of cost-cutting measures to help offset an expected drop in revenue, including a 10% reduction in its workforce. Shares fell 3% at the open.
Meanwhile, Under Armor (AU) named Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz as chief executive, wrapping up a seven-month search for a new leader. Linnartz, who was one of 60 candidates being considered, is expected to assume the position on Feb. 27, according to the company. Under Armor shares were down 1% in early trading.
On the economic data front, unemployment insurance filings edged up to 216,000 in the week ended December 17, the The Department of Labor said Thursday was a modest increase from the previous week’s upward-revised 214,000.
In commodity markets, oil rose for a fourth straight day ahead of wintry weather in the United States and forecasts of a storm heading for North America. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the US benchmark, rose about 1.2% to $79 a barrel.
Energy stocks have a spring in their step again, thanks to a rise in crude prices for the fourth consecutive session amid expectations of higher demand over the holiday period, said senior analyst Susannah Streeter. investments and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown in an emailed note. But the gains are capped by lingering worries about the global economic outlook next year.
In cryptoworld, the events of the fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX saga continued to unfold. Gary Wang, co-founder and former CTO of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research pleaded guilty Wednesday night to charges related to their role in the fraud that contributed to the company’s collapse.
Investors are waiting to see if a Santa’s Rally a seasonal rise in the stock market that tends to occur towards the end of December will occur this year. But a pessimistic month so far plagued by concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and the likelihood of a recession has thrown a wrench in hopes for year-end gains.
We believe the economy and markets are just recalibrating to higher interest rates and slower growth, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, in a statement. note, pointing to record economic stimulus and momentum in 2021 that has led to rising inflation.
All this reversing a year created in 2022 where there was really a setback. Mom said. As a result, we expect 2023 to be a recalibration from what we consider normal times.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
