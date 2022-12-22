Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, December 23
Santa Claus gestures during the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 24, 2022.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Sledding time?
Maybe Santa Claus will deliver for the stock market after all. There are still two trading days left before Christmas, and Wednesday showed that stocks still have rallies, even in this otherwise slow month. Major indexes jumped, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 500 points, the S&P up 1.49% and the Nasdaq posting a gain of 1.54%. Still, stocks are on track to end December in the red and could end up finishing their worst annual performance in 14 years. On Thursday, investors will mull over the latest requests for unemployment data. Read live market updates here.
2. Micron cutting thousands of jobs
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron, pressured by falling demand for personal computers, said it would cut its workforce by about 10%, while suspending bonuses. That equates to a few thousand employees, as a recent record showed the company had around 48,000 employees. Micron announced its decision when it released its latest quarterly results and guidance, both of which fell short of Wall Street expectations. “Over the past few months, we have seen a dramatic drop in demand,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in prepared remarks.
3. Former SBF colleagues cooperate with the federal government
The FTX logo displayed on a phone screen is visible through broken glass in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland November 14, 2022.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
If you’ve been following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the lawsuit of its founder and mastermind, Sam Bankman-Fried, you’ve probably wondered why we haven’t heard from Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison. And if you suspected they were cooperate with the feds, you were right. On Wednesday evening, federal prosecutors revealed that Wang, co-founder of FTX, and Ellison, who was co-CEO of sister company Alameda Research, agreed to plead guilty to federal crimes while working with authorities on the case. of fallen crypto. solidify. The news came as Bankman-Fried, aka SBF, was on a flight from the Bahamas to the United States to face his own lawsuit.
4. Zelenskyy welcomes American “investments”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stormed into Washington on Wednesday in what was hailed as a triumphant visit. It was his first known excursion beyond Ukraine’s borders since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of the former Soviet country in February. Zelenskyy’s trip to the US capital included a meeting and press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House and a rousing 32-minute speech at a joint session of Congress. “Thank you for the two financial packages you’ve already provided us with and ones you may be ready to decide,” he told lawmakers, who are expected to approve more than $44 billion in new aid for the ‘Ukraine. “Your money is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy, which we manage in the most responsible way.”
5. Home sales have fallen for 10 consecutive months
Another day, another grim piece of housing market data. Home sales fell 7.7% more than expected in November compared to October, marking the tenth consecutive month of declining sales. The sales reflect contracts signed in September and October, when interest rates had peaked before falling back a bit in recent weeks. (Although they are still about double what they were at the start of this year.) “In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the economic shutdowns of Covid-19 in 2020,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Kif Lewing, MacKenzie Sigalos, Rohan Goswami, Christina Wilkie, Chelsey Cox and Diana Olick contributed to this report.
