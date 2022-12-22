AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $110 Million Capital Raise, $100 Million Debt in Exchange for Shares and Proposed Vote to Convert AMC’s Preferred Stock Units (“APE”) into common stock of AMC and implement a reverse stock split

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (AMC or the Company) today announced that it will raise $110 million in new equity through the sale of APE units to Antara Capital, LP (Antara) in two tranches at a weighted average price of $0.660 per share. The closing price of the APE unit on the New York Stock Exchange on December 21, 2022 was $0.685.

Under terms of the agreement, Antara, a current holder of AMC’s debt, will also exchange $100 million principal amount of 2nd Lien Notes due 2026 for approximately 91.0 million APE units, reducing thus AMC’s outstanding debt of $100 million. Due to the $100 million reduction in principal debt, future annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $10 million.

The sale of APE shares to Antara will be split into two tranches. The first tranche involves Antara’s immediate purchase of 60 million APE units under the company’s at-the-market program (ATM program). The second tranche, for the purchase of approximately 106.6 million APE units, along with the debt swap of $100 million, is subject to completion of the waiting period under Hart-Scott- Rodino (HSR).

In addition, the AMC Board of Directors wishes to hold a special meeting for holders of AMC common stock and APE units (voting together) to vote on the following proposals:

Increase the authorized number of AMC common shares to allow conversion of APE units into AMC common shares.

Complete a reverse stock split of AMC common stock at a ratio of 1:10.

Adjust the authorized common equity so that, after giving effect to the above proposals if adopted, AMC would have the same ability to issue additional common stock that it currently has to issue additional APE units.

As part of the deal, Antara agreed to retain its APE units for up to 90 days and vote them at the special meeting in favor of the proposals. In addition, AMC will limit the amount of additional equity it can raise prior to the special meeting.

Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said AMC’s ongoing efforts to raise capital and strengthen the balance sheet continue in earnest. We have agreed with Antara to raise $110 million in new equity, bringing our total equity raised through the sale of APE units to $272 million in additional liquidity over the past 90 days. Additionally, with this Antara transaction, we are also improving our balance sheet by reducing our principal debt balance by an additional $100 million through a debt-for-unit APE swap. This is in addition to the approximately $180 million in debt reduction already achieved by AMC in 2022.

Aron added: “Obviously the existence of the EPAs has achieved exactly what they were intended to do. explore potential M&A activity However, given the consistent trading discount we regularly see in the price of APE units relative to AMC common stock, we believe it is in the interest of our shareholders to simplify our capital structure, thereby eliminating the discount that has been applied to market APE units.

Aron concluded: “All should know that our liquidity position is now significantly improved and our balance sheet is strengthened. We look forward to a growing industry box office in 2023 and beyond and also look forward to AMC continuing to benefit from our unique leadership position in the motion picture industry.

The capital increase and debt swap are subject to customary closing conditions.

