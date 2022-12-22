Business
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $110 Million Capital Raise, $100 Million Debt in Exchange for Shares and Proposed Vote to Convert AMC’s Preferred Stock Units (“APE”) into common stock of AMC and implement a reverse stock split
LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (AMC or the Company) today announced that it will raise $110 million in new equity through the sale of APE units to Antara Capital, LP (Antara) in two tranches at a weighted average price of $0.660 per share. The closing price of the APE unit on the New York Stock Exchange on December 21, 2022 was $0.685.
Under terms of the agreement, Antara, a current holder of AMC’s debt, will also exchange $100 million principal amount of 2nd Lien Notes due 2026 for approximately 91.0 million APE units, reducing thus AMC’s outstanding debt of $100 million. Due to the $100 million reduction in principal debt, future annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $10 million.
The sale of APE shares to Antara will be split into two tranches. The first tranche involves Antara’s immediate purchase of 60 million APE units under the company’s at-the-market program (ATM program). The second tranche, for the purchase of approximately 106.6 million APE units, along with the debt swap of $100 million, is subject to completion of the waiting period under Hart-Scott- Rodino (HSR).
In addition, the AMC Board of Directors wishes to hold a special meeting for holders of AMC common stock and APE units (voting together) to vote on the following proposals:
Increase the authorized number of AMC common shares to allow conversion of APE units into AMC common shares.
Complete a reverse stock split of AMC common stock at a ratio of 1:10.
Adjust the authorized common equity so that, after giving effect to the above proposals if adopted, AMC would have the same ability to issue additional common stock that it currently has to issue additional APE units.
As part of the deal, Antara agreed to retain its APE units for up to 90 days and vote them at the special meeting in favor of the proposals. In addition, AMC will limit the amount of additional equity it can raise prior to the special meeting.
Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said AMC’s ongoing efforts to raise capital and strengthen the balance sheet continue in earnest. We have agreed with Antara to raise $110 million in new equity, bringing our total equity raised through the sale of APE units to $272 million in additional liquidity over the past 90 days. Additionally, with this Antara transaction, we are also improving our balance sheet by reducing our principal debt balance by an additional $100 million through a debt-for-unit APE swap. This is in addition to the approximately $180 million in debt reduction already achieved by AMC in 2022.
Aron added: “Obviously the existence of the EPAs has achieved exactly what they were intended to do. explore potential M&A activity However, given the consistent trading discount we regularly see in the price of APE units relative to AMC common stock, we believe it is in the interest of our shareholders to simplify our capital structure, thereby eliminating the discount that has been applied to market APE units.
Aron concluded: “All should know that our liquidity position is now significantly improved and our balance sheet is strengthened. We look forward to a growing industry box office in 2023 and beyond and also look forward to AMC continuing to benefit from our unique leadership position in the motion picture industry.
The capital increase and debt swap are subject to customary closing conditions.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest motion picture exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe, and the largest in the world with approximately 940 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. AMC has driven innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide enhanced food and beverage choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile applications; offering premium large-format experiences and streaming a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
Website Information
This press release and other information about AMC are available at www.amctheatres.com. We regularly post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means to disclose material, nonpublic information and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to periodically check this section of our website for important information about AMC. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information as it is posted on our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In many cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as will, may, should, believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, project, aim, forecast, plan, seek and variations of these words and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding the completion of the waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino, the impact of COVID-19, future attendance and ticketing levels, our liquidity and conversion potential of our AMC preferred stock units. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to AMC’s current expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, and the impact on its business and financial condition and the measures taken in response. to the COVID-19 virus, and are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief at the time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, trends, uncertainties and other facts that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, trends, uncertainties and facts include, but are not limited to, risks related to: achieving more normalized levels of operating income, which would likely result in AMC seeking in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities; the potential impact of existing or potential AMC lease defaults; the impact of the COVID-19 virus on AMC, the motion picture exhibition industry and the economy generally; the seasonality of AMC revenues and working capital; the continued recovery of the North American and international box office; AMC’s significant indebtedness, including its ability to borrow and its ability to meet financial and other covenants; production and representation of cinematographic films; AMC’s lack of control over film distributors; intense competition in the geographic areas in which AMC operates; the increased use of alternative methods of distributing films or other forms of entertainment; narrowing of the exclusive theatrical release window; AMC Stubs A-List Fails to Meet Expected Revenue Projections; economic, political, regulatory and other general and international risks; limits on the availability of capital; AMC’s ability to refinance its indebtedness on favorable terms; availability of financing on favorable terms or not at all; risks relating to impairment, including with respect to goodwill and other intangible assets, and movie and other closing costs; supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, rising costs and inflation; and other factors discussed in reports AMC has filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, trends, uncertainties or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be precise indications of the times at which or by which such performance or results will be achieved. For a detailed discussion of the risks, trends and uncertainties facing AMC, see the section titled Risk Factors in AMC Forms 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended. on September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC, and the risks, trends and uncertainties identified in its other public filings. AMC does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Category: Company press release
