Stock market today: shares fall, dashing hopes of Santa’s rally | Arena

Hopes for an extension of the relief rally at the end of the year as chipmaker Micron Technology warns of losses ahead and announces staff cuts.

Stock futures were lower in early trading on Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-expected earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (IN) – Get a free reportwhich announced its intention to lay off 10% of its workforce.

Dow futures traded down 25 points, or 0.07%, for an implied negative open of 83 points. S&P500 futures were down 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%. The benchmark 10-year treasury rose 2 basis points to 3.8448% in early trading in New York, while the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year treasury was 4.2702% , up 2 basis points. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Overnight moves followed by two positive days for equitieswhich had raised hopes of a so-called Santa Claus gathering – a period of historically positive returns for stocks leading up to the Christmas holidays.

In regular trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones gained 526.74 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.49% and 1.54%, respectively – thanks to consumer confidence data that reached their highest level since April.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 ended higher, along with all three US indices – which were, as of Wednesday’s close, on pace with weekly gains.

Even with Wednesday’s gains, stocks are poised to end December with losses. The Dow is down 3.51%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 4.94% and 6.62%, respectively. The top three averages are expected to snap a three-game winning streak and post their worst annual performance since 2008.

Micron technology was behind some of the negative sentiment on Thursday (IN) – Get a free report, whose shares slid 2% in overnight trading on disappointing quarterly results as well as an updated first-quarter earnings forecast that is less than half of what Wall Street analysts expected. The company also said it would lay off up to 10% of its workforce in the new year amid falling chip demand.

The chip industry is experiencing its worst supply-demand imbalance in 13 years, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Wednesday. Inventories are expected to peak in the current period and then decline the rest of the year, Mehrotra said.

under protection (UAA) – Get a free reportshares, meanwhile, oscillated between gains and losses after the sportswear maker picked Marriott International (TUE) – Get a free reportPresident Stephanie Linnartz as the next CEO.

Linnartz is the third permanent chief executive in Under Armours’ 22-year history, but the second since 2019, when founder Kevin Plank stepped down from overseeing day-to-day operations. She was one of 60 candidates considered by the company.

Other stocks to watch include Tesla (TSLA) – Get a free report, whose shares rose slightly in active premarket trading a day after the electric carmaker’s eclectic CEO Elon Musk announced he was stepping down as CEO of Twitter. Tesla shares have fallen more than 60% this year.

U.S. Certificates of Deposit for JD.com (JDCMF) and other Chinese tech companies such as Pinduoduo and Baidu, meanwhile, were up ahead of the US opening bell, echoing a rally in Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks.

Thursday, investors await the results of Carmax (KMX) – Get a free reportas well as weekly unemployment benefit claims The data. The Labor Department will release its weekly tally at 8:30 a.m. ET.

States reported that 211,000 workers had filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending December 10, a decrease of 20,000 from the revised level of the previous week. pandemic average of 1.7 million.

Weekly new jobless claims have remained weak all year, even as the tech and real estate sectors have started to shrink in recent months. Overall layoffs also remain low, despite signs that the economy will tip into a recession in 2023.

Indeed, despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates, US employers added 263,000 jobs in November. There are almost two job openings for every unemployed person and the unemployment rate is 3.7%, just above a half-century low.