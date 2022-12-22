KANZHUN LIMITED Successfully Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange | News





BEIJING, Dec. 22 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KANZHUN LIMITED (BOSS Zhipin or the Company) (Nasdaq:BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it has successfully listed, as a listing, its Ordinary Class A Shares (the Shares) on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the HKEX). The shares are traded on the HKEX Main Board under stock code 2076 in board lots of 100 shares, and the short name of the stock is BOSS ZHIPIN-W. The Company’s US Depositary Shares (the ADS), representing two shares each, remain primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the Nasdaq). Shares listed on the main HKEX chart are fully fungible with ADS listed on Nasdaq. BOSS Zhipin is a company with high market value and great potential in the human resources services market, commented Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the company. Hong Kong is an international financial center and a mature capital market. As we embark on a new journey with our successful listing on the HKEX main chart, we look forward to sharing the fruits of our business growth with more investors, many of whom may be our existing users. About KANZHUN LIMITED KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Founded eight years ago, the company connects job seekers and enterprise users efficiently and seamlessly through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that fosters two-way communication, focuses on smart recommendations and creates new scenarios in the online recruitment process. . Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver greater recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as will, expects to, anticipates, objectives, futures, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, probables and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. For more information please contact KANZHUN LIMITED Investor Relations E-mail: [email protected] THE PIACENTE GROUP, INC. E-mail: [email protected]

Copyright 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/kanzhun-limited-successfully-listed-on-the-main-board-of-the-stock-exchange-of-hong-kong/article_daf79c6f-6a7a-54b6-944f-3824c7207864.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos