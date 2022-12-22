Business
Stocks are down after a positive economic report amid fears of a Fed rate hike
Wall Street concerns about rising interest rates weighed on stocks on Thursday, following stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 was down 1.6% in afternoon trading after falling 2.9% earlier in the day. The pullback brings Wall Street’s main measure of health down to a 20% loss for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 432 points, or 1.3%, at 32,941 as of 3:21 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.4%.
Usually, good data on the economy would be positive for the markets, especially when concerns are high about a possible impending recession. But Thursday’s reports suggest the Federal Reserve may indeed follow through on its promise to keep interest rates rising and keep them high for some time to keep inflation under control.
The Fed is particularly worried about a still-vigorous labor market giving more oxygen to inflation, which has fallen a little in recent months but remains close to its highest level in decades. A report released on Thursday saidemployers laid off fewer workerslast week than expected, while a separate report showed that the entire US economyincreased more stronglyduring the summer than expected.
The reports forced a reminder of a long-held Wall Street mantra: Don’t fight the Fed. When raising interest rates, the Fed intentionally slows the economy and increases the risk of a possible recession. Higher rates are also weighing on stock prices and other investments.
High-growth tech stocks have been the hardest hit in recent years, as they are considered to be among the most vulnerable to rising rates. A disheartening earnings report from chipmaker Micron Technology weighed on the industry even more on Thursday.
Micron tumbled 2.8% after giving a lower-than-expected earnings forecast as it faced slowing demand.
Electric vehicle maker Tesla has also felt great pain from rising interest rates, although it too faces problemsproper to itselfandits CEO, Elon Musk. It fell 8.1%, taking its loss for the year to 64%. It is taking the rare measure ofoffering discountson its two best-selling models through the end of the year, an indication that demand is slowing.
Concerns are growingon corporate earnings across all sectors, which are facing the brunt of higher interest rates, continued high inflation and rising costs due to payrolls and other expenses. A decline in corporate earnings in 2023 could eliminate further support for equities, after earnings strengthened through much of 2022.
Used-car retailer CarMax fell 3.7% after reporting much weaker earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.
Trade has been upended on Wall Street recently as reports paint a mixed picture for the economy.
thehousing industryand other sectors of the economy whose fortunes are closely tied to low interest rates have already seen steep declines. But consumer confidence has strengthened recently, offering hope for the biggest and most important part of the economy: consumer spending.
Inflation has moderated since peaking in the summer, which has at times raised hopes on Wall Street that the Fed might back down from its tough interest rate talks. But Fed officials continue to hammer home the message that they will raise rates further in 2023 and do not see a rate cut until 2024.
The Fed has already raised its overnight rate to its highest level in 15 years, after starting the year at a record low of around zero. This has a growing number of economists and investors predicting that a recession will hit the US economy in 2023.
And the Fed is just one of many central banks around the world raising rates at an explosive pace. Even the Bank of Japan, which has resisted keeping interest rates extremely low this year, took steps this week that would allow some rates to rise a bit.
The two-year US Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.25% from 4.22% late Wednesday.
The 10-year yield, which helps dictatemortgage ratesand other economy-related loans, remained stable at 3.67%.
