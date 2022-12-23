Otonomy announces a change in stock exchange listing





SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC) today announced that it has received a letter from the listing qualifications staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) stating that the company’s stock will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq beginning at the opening of business on December 23, 2022. Following this suspension, the Company’s shares will trade on the OTC Pink Market. As previously reported, on November 14, 2022, Otonomy received notice from Nasdaq that Listing Qualifications Staff (Staff) decided to delist the Company’s securities unless the Company timely requests a hearing. before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the Panel). The staff’s determination was due to the company’s securities having a closing bid price of less than $0.10 per share for the previous ten consecutive trading days. On December 1, 2022, the company submitted a request for a hearing and the delisting was stayed pending the company’s hearing with the panel scheduled for December 22, 2022. Following Otonomys’ announcement of its dissolution plan on December 19, 2022, the company has further discussions with Nasdaq staff and has determined that its plan will not support the restoration of compliance to keep its securities listed on the Nasdaq. On December 21, 2022, the company notified Nasdaq of its intention to withdraw from the Nasdaq hearing process. Based on Nasdaq procedures, once the withdrawal from the hearing process is completed, the action is expunged two business days later. As a result, Nasdaq will suspend trading in Otonomys shares effective the opening of business on December 23, 2022. Following this suspension, Otonomys shares will be traded on the OTC Pink Market. contacts: Investor requests

